Republishing my interview with Jay Bhattacharya
The video version...
14 hrs ago
Jessica Rose
mRNA is a class one carcinogen
Today, on behalf of my professional friends and medical colleagues, I declare the mRNA vaccines to be class one carcinogens. mRNA is also a…
Published on Ian Brighthope's Substack
Apr 17
Review: N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ): Friend or foe of cancer?
Yeah, that would be friend. Of cancer. Not humans.
Apr 17
Jessica Rose
The modified mRNA COVID shots cause myocarditis according to the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine
You don't say...
Apr 16
Jessica Rose
mRNA Pseudo-Vaccines: Current Research
A newly published peer reviewed journal article documents more damages done.
Published on Who is Robert Malone
Apr 16
S2 of SARS-2 spike buggers up p53
According to a recent study in preprint...
Apr 16
Jessica Rose
Have we been CRISPRed for the coming Cas-9?
We do have the tools to find out...
Apr 14
Jessica Rose
DNA sequencing and 'Market Failure'
A tour through a wild ride.
Published on Nepetalactone Newsletter
Apr 7
Targeted Enrichment of vaccine DNA
Finding a needle in a haystack
Published on Nepetalactone Newsletter
Apr 7
A Substack on Sanger, Next Generation and Oxford Nanopore sequencing techniques
For understanding current and upcoming news
Apr 7
Jessica Rose
March 2024
The New Eugenics Movement - Part 2
The trillion dollar biotech network that wants to edit your genome to make you a better person, and wants us off social media.
Published on Arkmedic's blog
Mar 30
Update: Covid Royal Commission .. our 764 pages have been published
.. Responses to Question on Notice
Published on Jules On The Beach
Mar 29
