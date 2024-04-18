Unacceptable Jessica

Republishing my interview with Jay Bhattacharya
The video version...
  
Jessica Rose
mRNA is a class one carcinogen
Today, on behalf of my professional friends and medical colleagues, I declare the mRNA vaccines to be class one carcinogens. mRNA is also a…
Review: N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ): Friend or foe of cancer?
Yeah, that would be friend. Of cancer. Not humans.
  
Jessica Rose
The modified mRNA COVID shots cause myocarditis according to the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine
You don't say...
  
Jessica Rose
mRNA Pseudo-Vaccines: Current Research
A newly published peer reviewed journal article documents more damages done.
S2 of SARS-2 spike buggers up p53
According to a recent study in preprint...
  
Jessica Rose
Have we been CRISPRed for the coming Cas-9?
We do have the tools to find out...
  
Jessica Rose
DNA sequencing and 'Market Failure'
A tour through a wild ride.
Targeted Enrichment of vaccine DNA
Finding a needle in a haystack
A Substack on Sanger, Next Generation and Oxford Nanopore sequencing techniques
For understanding current and upcoming news
  
Jessica Rose
March 2024

