Update: I got the paper. Thank you to my Belgian friend. :) Now I can understand what they did! And I do! And I made a slide with the ugliest rendition of a nanoparticle that has ever been made! And I am proud!

A new paper has just been published in Science entitled: “Computationally designed mRNA-launched protein nanoparticle immunogens elicit protective antibody and T cell responses in mice”. It was published on October 15, 2025 by a group associated with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Burroughs Wellcome Fund, Wellcome and NIAID. No worries there, eh?

I went to a lot of trouble to make the above slide so I you appreciate it!

What they describe in this report as a proof-of-concept (as I tried to draw out in my lame ppt schematic above) involves taking the N1-modified mRNA-LNP technology (Pfizer/Moderna idea) to the next level of crazy, in my opinion.

Instead of sending in trillions of LNPs carrying nucleoside-modified spike RNA (plasmid DNA) payloads for translation of the RNA by whichever cells get transfected with these things, we’re talking about modifying the template code to include the building material for a scaffold + spike (with a linker), and then sending in trillions of LNPs carrying this modified nanoparticle code to your cells so that they make nanoparticles! So what that means is that your body’s cellular machinery will not be making just spike protein as was the case with the Pfizer and Moderna shots; it will be making an RBD-spike-a-licious virus-like particle. The genetic material for the scaffold and the spike (RBD) is carried inside the LNP, but the final product (aka: the nanoparticle), is empty and simply embedded with spike nastiness.

I would really like to get ahold of that sequence.

Here is a table showing how it’s different from the Pfizer N1-modmRNA-LNP injectable product.

I don’t like the sound of this at all. “But still mRNA”? What about the fact that this mRNA was modified to make it last longer than a McDonald’s hamburger on a shelf? And what about all of the adverse events that still haven’t been acknowledged from version 1? What about the DNA impurities? Is there going to be required trialing to determine safety profiles?

So many unanswered questions.

By the way, similar tech was being developed in 2020 in Germany by ContiVir (Max Planck Institute).

You should also know that they published an article called “ContiVir offers purification tool to tackle viral gene therapy manufacturing bottlenecks” on June 18, 2021. Gene therapy, eh?

Here are a couple more tables showing how these synthetic gene-based nanoparticles are the same, and different, from viruses from a structural and fundamental point of view, respectively. (I had to wonder how these things actually differ from viruses because virus-like particles do share many similarities.)

Structural similarities

Fundamental differences

They actually sound more like foreign manufactured exosomes to me which also comes with both a boatload of questions and concerns. If these things do act like exosomes, then this could potentially wreak havoc on a human body.

This new synthetic gene-based nanoparticle tech instructs “affected” cells to produce fusion proteins that self-assemble into protein-based nanoparticles that display spike. They are about 30-100 nm across. More specifically, the mRNA encodes a fusion protein (scaffold + antigen) that oligomerizes into a rigid nanoparticle inside the cytoplasm and then traffics through the ER/Golgi for secretion. So it mimics viral assembly, but without genetic material or infectivity. These “non-infectious” protein bombs are subsequently secreted for immune presentation. These guys also differ from exosomes since they have a protein-based core and not a lipid bilayer membrane, and don’t carry genetic material, allegedly.

Exosomes are natural extracellular vesicles about 30–150 nm across secreted by cells during normal physiological processes. They are heavily involved in intercellular communication where their primary role is endogenous cargo transport (proteins, lipids, RNAs). These guys have a lipid bilayer membrane absconded from the membrane of the cell. They are formed via multivesicular bodies (MVBs) in the endosomal pathway where the cargo is sorted into intraluminal vesicles that fuse with the plasma membrane.

So the mRNA-launched NPs produce the nanoparticle as the payload (antigen-displaying structure) while exosomes act as pre-formed carriers shuttling mRNA directly, leveraging their membrane for fusion-based uptake (more efficient than LNPs in some tissues, like lungs). So they are different, but this is assuming we are actually being told the truth about these things. Gates doesn’t have a good track record.

mRNA-Launched VLPs vs Exosomes — Genetic Material Delivery

Once the paper is accessible (or if one of you could get me a pdf), I will give this an update. But for now, I don’t like the sound of this at all from many points of view. Primarily, because we still haven’t managed to get the hordes of safety data and concerns regarding the original chicken recipe N1-modmRNA-LNP injectable products to the mainstream eye to induce policy change (or a moratorium due to harms) - to include the hyper toxicity of the spike protein and DNA impurities far above EMA standards - I think it is a really stupid idea to push forward with yet another new/on-crack version of said chicken, especially since it is paid for/endorsed by the guy who said we should decrease the population.

Sorry, but it’s creepy. Hard NO from me.