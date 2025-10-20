Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

Serving other living beings can be divine practice...serving God through proxies (although that's illusion since it's all, "God" in disquise, if we want to play well, anyway) can be the only practice needed for one's life that can create spiritual evolution, whether a person thinks of it as that or not.

I was a cab driver in L.A. in the 80s for a few years while trying/desiring to be a pro guitarist/songwriter. I really enjoyed that job...fun, different people, a bit of actual danger (having a gun pulled on you from someone behind you in a car isn't fun.) but what I learned was that it was my pleasure to give them a perfect ride in a clean vehicle from a professional who knew the best/cheapest routes and sometimes to provide info for tourists etc. The ultimate good feeling as a cabbie was having a business person get in my cab in DT at rush hour and have them fall asleep in back seat while I took them to LAX. It became a sort of game and it was satisfying so...I agree that really learning the, "art of pleasing" through service, (not going along with some whack idea just to be liked, aka, "people pleasing".) Sometimes serving people means providing truth and not going along with evil. So service these days, especially for medical and science people, is to speak truth and buck the system. Jessica, your info-waitress skills are excellent. And the menu keeps changing.

SThe human element is being replaced like never before in our society and those humans still working as cashiers, waiters etc seem rude in general. Yeah, I'm "old" now and remember, "thank you" etc. while leaving the cash register.

So...point is not to tell stories or whine, just saying this experience of serving God through others, or just serving people as other humans is a path leading to love and wisdom.

LucyAnn's avatar
LucyAnn
17h

"A person who is not a peace with who they are, or what they have [not] accomplished, is not serene and therefore, cannot truly hold power."

I like that!

