Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cees Mul's avatar
Cees Mul
2h

Yeah, this was obvious even in 2021, it was actually mentioned on the ONS website. Fenton has indeed pointed to this as well. You can make the biggest poison seem healthy this way. His words (paraphrasing).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Brook Hines's avatar
Brook Hines
2h

combine this with their practice of attributing every death to c19 and the omertà against vx injury and you’ve got an entire FRAUD that conceals as many dead Americans as have died in war since the signing of the Declaration Of Independence.

approx 1,230,000 American deaths attributed to c19

approx 1,300,000 American deaths in battle since 1776; including American Civil War, Mexican American War, WW1+2, Korea, Vietnam, Gulf War, GWOT.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Rose
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture