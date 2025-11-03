Picture it: People dressed in their finest attire - people from all over the world - gathered; driven almost solely on instinct. Listening to a string quartet, sipping wine and dining together whilst listening to the words of the Director of the National Institutes of Health speak about the future of humanity and the horrors of the past 5 years. That’s what happened tonight and it feels, somehow, like we were indeed experiencing a wonderfully strange fusion of the past and the future.

What a spectacular event. Here are some select photos and I will write a little more about the event after I’ve processed it a little more. It was another brilliant event and hordes of personal thank yous to Janet.

Jay, Tom and Bret were surprised with beautiful medallions. The first three recipients of these Brownstone awards.

Nice to meet Jay in person after many years. He’s extremely… normal. And humble.

How broad are the COVID lies and injustices? This big.

I also finally got to meet the amazing Bri Dressen and Liz Wilner and the unstoppable Meryl Nass was wearing a sensational silver sparkly dress.

It was a great speech by Jay. He reminded us of where we were, where we are, and where we can go.

Tom Harrington accepts his award.

Lost in thought and emotion while a Sicilian tune was played by the string quartet.

Longevity.

Everyone was so beautiful and I found a new respect for men and the trial and tribulation of bringing a suit or a tuxedo on a trip and have it arrive pressed and neat. A dress? Throw it in a bag and vacuum remove the air! Voila! No space and no time. Especially if it’s voile.

During his speech, Jay actually told a story of his first and only suit pre-NIH days that happened to be missing a button - which when Jeffrey first met him, fixed for him - and to me, that story - and the fact that he even told it - spoke on his life and his character. It was a lovely story and one I can still relate to being the most unofficial human being on the planet. And proud to be.

Class, and beauty.

I asked the primary violinist about this violin recognizing something special about it, and she told me that it is in fact ~150 years old and Italian-made. It very distinctively sounded very different from the other 2 violins. It seemed that it’s age and experience gave it more soul, and it was audible.

A proud moment and an unforgettable conversation.

The quartet…

Perplexed moment…

Data nerds for life…

Bobbie Ann Cox and Warner Mendenhall were great and talked about legal issues and explained the long and difficult road to justice.

Maryanne Demasi and Dr. Scott Jensen.

Proud Tom Harrington…

Olde thyme feeling…

Walter Kirn is a genius story-teller and reminded us all how important it is to be story tellers. I asked him a question about the “why” behind why those of us are immune to brainwashing are in fact, immune to brainwashing. His answer unnerved me because I agreed with him… I have to ponder this more before I write on it, but there most certainly is more to it than Milgram experiment-ness. No doubt the observation that 90% of people are willing to harm others in pursuit of obeying authority is behind this behaviour but this statistic doesn’t answer my question.

Why?

These three guys were the most important panel for me of the conference. Aaron Day might single-handedly save us all. Not kidding. Expect incredible things in about a week. Ed Dowd talked about the already started bubble poppage and Bret Swanson backed up the AI infusion with regard to our economic situation. If everyone heard and understood what these 3 gentleman are saying, the world would change overnight.

By the way, for those in the panels with no photos here please don’t be offended: it probably means I was listening too intently to snap shots.

Class.

Freedom and strength and beauty.

That’s all for now… It was a great meeting of minds and friends.