Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Black Oak's avatar
Black Oak
2d

God bless you for the great work you are doing and the steep hills you have had to climb to get here. You are a Warrior!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Peter Taylor's avatar
Peter Taylor
2d

Thank you Jessica and to your colleagues Robert and Jill Malone and all who in who attending ar3 doing all they can to walk the talk, to right the wrongs and corruption of the recent past and on behalf of humanity, to reclaim our science, integrity in our science and most of all to ensure ethics once so abided by are again the norm, the default for all professional scientists and our medical practitioners… humanity has had to endure our science being usurped by true Machiavellian despots, by those inured as they have become resulting their terrible actions, wilful actions as in so many cases we have come to know of… inured to the suffering caused by and the result of their lies, compromised ethics, of their many hypocrisies and outright falsehoods…. as they together with those afflicted with coveting ever more, the monied individuals and corporates, suffering as they are inevitably seem, being plagued it seems we have become to these excesses by those who inculcate and have defiled, spoiling once seemingly good people involved in science and medicine with money as the perpetrators set out to destroy and then to claim ownership of humanity’s science, taking it as their own, as if science and medicine being just another asset in the long list they have become used to .. well, just taking what they want irrespective the harms resulting, unable to back off, to recognise when they have overstepped … doing so we know in a ritualistic self flaggellation of nothing other than pure greed and avarice.

Events such as described that you and others like yourself selflessly attend are of huge importance to enable these wrongs to be righted, corrected, to ensure that once corrected, nothing ever again will so traverse the once considered incorruptible, humanity’s science, we need to undo all that has impacted medicine going back to the early 1900’s circa 1910/11 and the scurrilous works and deeds of Rockefeller and his foundation as he facilitated a complete makeover of the U.S’s and by extension, world health… if you read that history you will realise how truly disturbing it is to understand what occasioned and worse, the impact of such actions…elites like Rockefeller and his ilk have much to answer unto, as do the politicians who enable and have abided those who have done so much irreparable damage to the nations health.. it’s systems and educational requirements to ensure a return to a truly robust, non politicised and especially ethical, medicine and health commensurate the sciences, outcome.

Thus you and your colleagues are seen to be doing all you can by way of your actions and deeds to reclaim what has been taken, stolen, nearly totally lost, for such you are to be saluted and thanked.. so thank you for your outstanding efforts, for keeping us, we laypeople informed, for educating us and in so doing, making it easier for us to understand… know we support and stand with you.. so thank you from one very grateful kiwi… just saying

Kia Kaha (stay strong) from New Zealand

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
38 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Rose
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture