Back to the Future Event in Driebergen, NL
Restoring Hippocrates, Trust & Sovereignty in Modern Medicine
I just returned from a spectacular event in the Netherlands that went off without a hitch thanks to the wonderful organizers and especially Maarten Fornerod. You have been upgraded to dear friend. :)
My gratitude for all of the people who made this event pretty much perfect is beyond massive - especially our ‘personal guide’ who schlepped us back and forth from the venue to the hotel, and got us on the train on time so that we could make it to our flights this morning. I think it was this morning. I don’t know anymore. I actually almost didn’t make it back because the airline put me on stand-by after I bought a full-fare ticket. I apparently (due to my speedy Gonzales-ness) got the last seat they had available to the so-called overbooked crew. I ran - lemme tell ya. Luckily for me, I got on the plane and also got to sit next to Kevin McKernan (on both legs) and we talked almost the whole time during the 7 hour flights to and fro. Prayers for Trey. :)
The talks were fabulous. When all of the videos of the talks are ready I will post them here, but for now I will post my slides and some photos.
It was such a well-received talk (thank you!) and I threw in a lot humor and levity which was definitely well-received. I think it’s important for us to laugh as much as we can because this whole situation we’re all in is ridiculous.
I got to rap twice at this event, by the way. There will be videos. I made a new track and spat the words from the Geneva rap.
Here are some photos I took of the event. Enjoy! I didn’t take many because I was too interested and/or doing interviews.
Theo Shetters’ talk was epic. And by the way, we all spoke to a very attentive and intelligent full house.
It was my extreme pleasure to finally meet Wouter Aukema in person and share some wonderful moments filled with light-spirited laughter with him. He’s a wonderful and brilliant human being. In addition to that, his talk in the breakout session BLEW MY MIND. What he has done with data, and the dashboard that he has created would single-handedly end data transparency issues, in my opinion. Stay tuned for more on that.
Robert also gave a great talk. (Everybody did! But I don’t have photos of everyone.)
And Maarten moderating questions from the audience.
These two final dinner photos are dedicated to my new bestie Sonia Elijah who couldn’t attend the dinner because she had to go home. I had so much fun with you this weekend and thank you for the wonderful company and chats!
Big love to all the presenters, the organizers and the attendees!
Next stop, Salt Lake City.
