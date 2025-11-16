Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julian Gillespie's avatar
Julian Gillespie
12h

thank you Dr Rose, Kevin, and Charles

do let us know should HHS Secretary Bobby Kennedy Jnr send a team to confer with you on your latest findings .. which should be understood as impacting the national security of all nations

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kathleen Nathan's avatar
Kathleen Nathan
12h

Again I was only an English Literature major. I don't talk science but would love to have this put into simple language for us dimwits. I think you are wonderful and you are performing work very few could understand. Love and Thanks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 replies
75 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Rose
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture