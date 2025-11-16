This past week has been epic for me. Not only did I have the extreme pleasure of working alongside Kevin McKernan and Charles Rixey at Medicinal Genomics, but we have pretty much confirmed how the DNA is in the Moderna and Pfizer COVID shot vials.

Ages ago, when I was presenting the original findings that there was DNA in these vials, I was sleuthing how this happened by looking into the N1-methylpseudouridine modified RNA synthesis pathway as part of Process 2 manufacturing. Process 2 involved using a plasmid/E. coli system, don’t forget. And also don’t forget that this methodology was not safety tested.

N1-methylpseudouridine has a higher melting temperature than Uridine. (Higher thermal energy or specific enzymatic activity is required to disrupt base pairing.) What this means in terms of it binding a cognate base is that it will require a very high temperature to rip them apart. Either that, or it will require a specific enzyme. Two examples of such specific enzymes are RNase-H (in us) and RNase-X (on bench). It is well-known in nerdy science circles that DNase1 - the enzyme they used to chop up the DNA for endpoint synthesis cleaning - does not work on DNA:RNA hybrids.

DNA:RNA hybrids are something that occur in nature and in our cells, not just as part of weird-ass modified mRNA in vitro transcription protocols to pump out arse-tons of material for LNP-wrapped experimental injectable products. We (our cells) have a specific enzyme called RNase-H to break them down because we sure don’t want accumulation of R-loops in our cells, because accumulation induces all sorts of disease states like cancer and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis type-4 (say that 5 times fast). By the way, R-loops are three-stranded structures: the DNA:RNA hybrid plus a single-strand of DNA displaced during hybrid formation.

By the way, since some of the DNA that we are detecting is SV40 promoter/enhancer, it is worth noting that it binds to p53.

Back to hybrids and how the DNA got in the vials in the first place. These hybrids formed as part of the production line and stayed in there because they weren’t cleaned out. This is more than an whoopsie, guys.

So what gives? How the hell did this happen? How is it possible that they a) didn’t care about finding excessive amounts of DNA in the vials

and b) when they did, why the hell didn’t they make this connection? We did. We also proved on the bench this week with minimal effort and cost that it is absolutely how the vials are all full of LNP-encapsulated DNA in addition to N1-modmRNA.

Our first qPCR run was almost too good to be true and like any good scientist, we doubled down and back and added an additional step to our qubit assay to ensure that what we were seeing was real. What we were seeing in the qPCR results was a ton of SV40 in Pfizer vials LN2588, GK0936, and a ton of other DNA (ori and spike) in the Moderna vials O25G23A, AW4694B and AT0709B. The additional step was adding RNaseA, following adding Triton X (to break up LNPs to release the DNA) and heating to 95 degrees (to ensure the RT enzymes were inactive in the case of qPCR quantitation) to ensure that RNA wasn’t masking the DNA signal as part of the qubit reads.

Kevin posted an excellent video of the qPCR results earlier today on X that you can watch by clicking on the photo below.

Please do watch it. It absolutely demonstrates our hypothesis that DNA is in the vials because of being hybridized to RNA because when you add DNase1 and/or DNase-XT, the signal goes up, and up, for the so-called non-”protected” DNA fragments - aka: the ones nybridized to RNA. It’s so cool! In terms of the video, the samples that contained RNA:DNA hybrids that were treated with DNase1 and DNase1-XT reveal ori (plasmid backbone-associated) amplification curves successively farther to the right along the x-axis meaning that there is less DNA signal because the hybrids got chewed up!

We see more digestion occurring in the part of the plasmid that doesn’t have any RNA complement - ie: non-spike regions. The spike region has RNA complement and the rest of the plasmid doesn’t, and this is because of the design of the in vitro transcription synthesis workflow as part of production → spike DNA transcribed to modified mRNA, for example, following linearization. So if you are the EMA, and you target a qPCR assay against the Kan gene which is in the plasmid back bone, you’ll get a very low reading because it’s not going to be hybridized to RNA. If you target something in the spike region you’ll get a really high reading because it’s going to be hybridized to RNA. This is because the DNase1 that they used to chop up the DNA at the end of production would have “worked” on the non-hybridized regions of DNA.

So Kevin took the injectable products across 5 lots (LN2588 (Pfizer), GK0936 (Pfizer), O25G23A (Moderna), AW4694B (Moderna), AT0709B (Moderna)) and put them in Triton X (to open up LNPs that “hide” the DNA) and then added DNase1 and DNase1-XT to the PCR preps. DNase1-XT destroys DNA:RNA hybrids. So what would you expect? You would expect if the DNA:RNA hybrids were “protecting” the spike DNA from being digested by the enzymes, that the DNase1 and wouldn’t work on getting rid of those DNA:RNA hybrids, and that DNase1-XT would. Notice that the ori goes up in every sample in the context of DNase1 and DNase1-XT because it gets eaten by these enzymes because they are not protected by RNA as hybrids. Spike doesn’t change in the presence of Dnase1 because it’s not in the plasmid back bone and is protected by RNA as a hybrid. However, it does change in the presence of Dase1-XT.

This means that the ori, as part of the plasmid back bone, disappears as per our qPCR assay because it doesn’t have RNA protecting it. Spike on the other hand is resistant to DNase1 degradation so it sticks around. So the trick the regulators pulled is to only measure the stuff that is not hybridized and thus theoretically got chewed up by DNase1 as per their protocol during mRNA synthesis workflow. But this absolutely means that all those hybrids got left behind and they simply didn’t measure them, and we’ve now shown once again, that’s there’s a lot of DNA in these vials.

Do you see the trick? Just because you can’t see the cat doing yoga under the sheet doesn’t mean there’s not a cat doing yoga under the sheet!

This is more like detective work than lab work. It’s so very, very cool. Form a hypothesis, test it. Validate it. Solve problems.

I am waiting for Kevin’s write-up and will subsequently update this article as results come in.

Please read Sutton et al..