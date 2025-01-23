I found out today that Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MISC) only became “a thing” when the SARS-CoV-2 era began. Thanks Liz and Josh. Read this:

I will come back to the PRR value of 245.56 for MISC.

Boston Children’s Hospital claims the following:

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), also called pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome temporally related to SARS CoV-2 (PMIS or PIMS-TS), is a potentially serious illness in children that appears to be a delayed, post-infectious complication of COVID-19 infection.

Also, according to the Mayo Clinic:

MIS-C was first detected in April 2020. MIS-C is currently linked to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Experts are still studying the cause of MIS-C and risk factors for getting it.

MISC was only first detected in April 2020. April 2020 was when SARS-CoV-2 started becoming popular. That’s interesting timing, isn’t it. Also interesting is that the Boston Children’s Hospital claims that:

MIS-C has varied symptoms that affect several organs and systems in the body. Many children have symptoms resembling toxic shock syndrome or Kawasaki disease, in which the coronary arteries enlarge or form aneurysms. Also common are heart inflammation with impaired heart function and low blood pressure, rash or red eyes, and gastrointestinal symptoms. These symptoms can occur in different combinations.

Well this explains the crazy high PRR value for MISC when comparing COVID to non-COVID reports: there was no MISC before! This crazy high PRR value is also reported for children ages 5-11.

Kawasaki disease is a very rare condition most often reported in Japanese children under 5 years of age. The specific cause of Kawasaki disease is unknown. It was first described in 1967 - by none other than Tomisaku Kawasaki - and to put the rarity into perspective, “it affects between 8 and 67 per 100,000 people under the age of five except in Japan, where it affects 124 per 100,000. Boys are more commonly affected than girls.” Kawasaki disease is considered to be the leading cause of acquired heart disease in children worldwide. Heart ‘disease’, eh? Boys, eh? Where have I heard this before?

This seems a little bit like pre-emptive symptom laundering to me. If SARS-CoV-2, which incidentally, did not affect children in terms of severe COVID-19, then how is it that its prevalence is so high with regard to reports of incidence in VAERS when compared with all other shots dating back to 1990? This indeed “confirms” the idea that MISC is a new thing, but what if it’s just Kawasaki disease in disguise?

Is it possible that these children exposed to SARS-CoV-2 and more importantly, the shots, are succumbing to Kawasaki disease? Would this be because of the role of the superantigen site in the spike protein?

According to Boston Children’s Hospital:

The cause of MIS-C is not yet fully understood — it’s a question that’s being actively investigated, here at Boston Children’s and elsewhere.

But is this true? Liz mentioned something interesting about rug cleaners to me earlier today after she had read my earlier article. Sure enough, this is a thing. What if Liz is right that children’s increased incidences of Kawasaki (aka: MISC) is just poisoning events from rug shampoos being used more readily because of the COVID-19 craze? Why on Earth would a new syndrome called MISC be created instead of investigating the cause of Kawasaki onset?

Is it just me, or is this getting crazier? My bet is on the combination of environmental toxins and injected ones.

I think that this warrants further investigation.