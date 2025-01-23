And once again, one more peek into that new ICAN data.

The chart below comes from here in the folder named: Weekly PRR Tables 3-5 May 20 2022; in the file: Table5 PRR of PTs for COVID19 mRNA Compared to 2009_2022 NON-COVID19_05.20.2022. The data below is for 5-11 year olds who succumbed to serious adverse events. PRR calculations were done by comparing COVID to non-COVID reports.

I am in disbelief at how high those signals are. 245.56 for Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MISC) in children? This is a rare condition so why is the safety signal so high in the context of the COVID-19 shots?

According to the Boston’s Children’s Hospital:

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), also called pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome temporally related to SARS CoV-2 (PMIS or PIMS-TS), is a potentially serious illness in children that appears to be a delayed, post-infectious complication of COVID-19 infection. MIS-C has varied symptoms that affect several organs and systems in the body. Many children have symptoms resembling toxic shock syndrome or Kawasaki disease, in which the coronary arteries enlarge or form aneurysms. Also common are heart inflammation with impaired heart function and low blood pressure, rash or red eyes, and gastrointestinal symptoms. These symptoms can occur in different combinations.

It’s interesting that they mention Kawasaki disease, because it’s also in the list above with a PRR of 10.23 for the timeframe spanning December 14, 2020 through May 20, 2022. It’s also exceedingly rare (~8-67/100,000 children under 5) and usually affects children under 5.

According to the Mayo Clinic the way to prevent MISC from COVID-19 is to get the COVID-19 shots.

In the U.S., COVID-19 vaccines are now offered to people age 6 months and older. A vaccine can prevent you or your child from getting or spreading the COVID-19 virus. If you or your child gets COVID-19, a COVID-19 vaccine could prevent you or your child from becoming seriously ill.

Well, that’s interesting. Because based on what we KNOW, the shots increase susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2, increasing likelihood of COVID-19 and thus increasing the likelihood of MISC in 5-11 year olds. Interesting that the Mayo Clinic, to this day, is recommending these shots that are PROVEN by the CDC to be associated with MISC in 5-11 year olds as per their PRR calculation of 245.56. Just to give some perspective, a PRR > 2 indicates an association via the signal and indicative of a causative relationship that must be subsequently assessed.

So why wasn’t it? How many children got harmed as a result of this obscuration of data?