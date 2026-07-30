I thought to dig into Operation Warp Speed (OWS) today having challenged Donald Trump (POTUS) in an X post I made yesterday in response to his timely claim that OWS was a “SPECTACULAR SUCCESS”.

I strenuously disagree with his claim.

I went here to dig into OWS: an official website of the U.S. government for the Department of War. War?

Here’s what you should know.

The dude who received the chief advisor position for OWS is a venture capitalist named Moncef Slaoui.

He led the development of 5 vaccines: Cervarix, Mosquirix, Rotarix (don’t you just love the creepy cartoon baby?), Shingrix and Synflorix, and in my expert opinion, none of these vaccines are required (prevention/treatment is key). For that matter, I have heard many personal accounts of people who said these vaccines actually gave them the associated disease.

Cervarix, Mosquirix and Shingrix use recombinant DNA technology.

Moncef Slaoui serves as the Chairman of the Board at Galvani, a bioelectronics R&D company jointly owned by GSK and Verily Life Sciences. That’s weird.

At the leads for OWS were Peter Marks, Janet Woodcock and Bruce Tromberg of FDA, and NIH.

By the way, Bruce Tromberg is a photochemist and a leading researcher in the field of biophotonics. Why would he have been one of 3 leads for vaccine production?

You should read this:

And this.

And this.

The elements of OWS includes fast-tracking novel products (“COVID-19 countermeasures”); BARDA was also involved.

FYI: DARPA is the DoD’s “innovation engine” for disruptive defense technologies across many fields, and BARDA is HHS’s “specialized authority” for turning promising biomedical candidates into usable medical countermeasures for health-security threats.

The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) identified the following leads as subject matter experts: Major Lee Payne, Sean Biggerstaff (what a surname and a bit of mystery - .mil website is a 404!), Matt Hepburn, Stacy Cummings and Andrew Kilianski (ARPA-H - also a 404) as leads. Matt and Andrew were with Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear defense (CBRN).

Interesting stuff, no?

I will let you decide if Trump is correct in his assessment of OWS.

To me, with so much [government] data indicating massive harms as a direct result (yes, that would be cause) of these so-called “COVID-19 countermeasures” (the nucleoside-modified-mRNA-LNP injectable products) - that reached every nook and cranny on the planet - combined with DNA as a contaminant in the vials (reproduced, published work), it is inconceivable that anyone should do anything other than investigate these issues.

My recommendations:

All capable labs should drop what they are doing and reproduce our work to see if they also find DNA in the Moderna and Pfizer vials using pPCR, fluorometry and sequencing. If/when reproduced, anyone who was multiply-injected with aggressive tumors should have these tumors biopsied for subsequent staining for spike, amyloids, etc, and the DNA sequenced to determine if any of the production plasmid remnants are in these tumors. If this is confirmed, then it should be all hands on deck to: stop any more of these gene-based products from hitting even one more arm initiate a global effort to help the injured.

Again, with all hands on deck. Especially cancer researchers - and we have many excellent ones.

We did it for COVID, so we can do it for the injections - if 1., 2. and 3. are verified.

N.B. Although plasmid DNA may not be detected in tumors, the theoretical plausibility arising from the modus operandi of the mRNA-LNP platform technology and the proven short-cuts taken and proven lack of GMPs, makes it our responsibility - at the very least - to investigate this plausible possibility.

Your turn. The clock is ticking.