Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
9h

Trump is infinitely better than Biden, Kamala, and ???? But honestly, the fact that he still thinks that OWS and the vax were great is a HUGE red flag among a growing number of red flags.

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Jinc's avatar
Jinc
9h

NO vaccines are ever needed. They have no positive effects, and an endless list of negatives which one might see before dying. The Amish know this, and you should too, but local, state, and federal governments are indeed collaborating now, trying to sabotage their evidence of healthy living (because they avoid all vaccines!) and kill off their community as well.

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