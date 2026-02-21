Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

Sean Arthur Joyce
"Bach holds that consciousness is software that can be copied." Seriously? This only shows how technocrats and scientists have fully bought into the literalism of the metaphor of "man as machine," which is, at best, a flawed and imperfect analogy. It is atheistic materialism at its dumbest. Added to which, a couple salient points too often left out of the transhumanism discussion (where there is any discussion at all):

1) the human body's natural propensity to mount an immune reaction against any foreign entity, from virus scale to inserted tech; SEE: the Neuralink test results on lab monkeys requiring them to be put down due to various horrific reactions to the insertion of brain chips; and,

2) what Vandana Shiva has said about the use of CRISPR in genetic engineering in her book Oneness vs. the One Percent: that alterations to genes frequently result in "off-target effects" and are thus unpredictable and highly unstable.

As James LeFanu wrote in The Rise and Fall of Modern Medicine, already by the end of the 1990s it was known that the concept of genetic "cures" for disease was a failure, a pipe dream. But of course, the materialist, linear logic of today's scientists makes these facts nearly impossible to accept, so they press on, regardless of the carnage they create in lab animals or elsewhere, as with the Covid-19 mRNA "vaccine" debacle.

This is what happens when you exile God from the equation: you get "useful idiots" like Yuval Harari claiming that science has "proven" there's no such thing as a soul. You get bogus science that doubles down on failure and moral vacuousness regardless of the human costs. What will save us from such monsters?

curiouslyabsent
I highly encourage anyone reading this to dive into Rudolf Steiner's writing on Ahriman - it illuminates much of what we've must spiritually guard ourselves from when it comes to the rampant expansion of materialism and technology into our lives.

