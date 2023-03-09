Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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Dr Ah Kahn Syed's avatar
Dr Ah Kahn Syed
Mar 9, 2023

And of course this pushes those "not gene therapy (but are anyway)" gene therapies straight into GMO land, no question. Which then makes all those drug regulator approvals illegal.

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Mathew Crawford's avatar
Mathew Crawford
Mar 9, 2023Edited

Kevin walked through a lot of this yesterday with J.J. Couey on GigaOhm Biological.

https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1759647340

I love old Police songs.

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