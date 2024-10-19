It all started a long time ago, didn’t it?

Greed and technological advances have slung us into a new era of mad-made therapeutics and ‘artificial beings’ with advanced processing ability. There are those among us who have seen the COVID-19 era as a scam from as early as 2020. There are some who are just starting to understand now (by following the money). But regardless of your timeline to the truth, the truth is objectively present - it always was - and with compounding evidences from case studies, peer-reviewed publications and pharmacovigilance databases alike, there simply is no doubt about the fact that the mantra “safe and effective” does not apply to the modified mRNA-LNP COVID-19 shots. In fact, it doesn’t apply to the platform or the LNP delivery system at all. P.S. I will speak at length about why today October 19, 2024, at the National Citizen’s Inquiry but it is safe to say, anyone rinsing and repeating this mantra at this point in the timeline is ignorant of the objective truth tha has been revealed by hard data.

The Port Hedland story

Councilors from a small mining community called Port Hedland in Western Australia recently convened at a special council meeting to bring a Motion forward with evidence of DNA in the COVID-19 vials. It contained 3 exhibits including a report by David Speicher, a letter by The Honorable Russell Broadbent MP, Federal Member for Monash, dated 20 September 2024, and follow-up letter by The Honorable Russell Broadbent MP, Federal Member for Monash, dated 25 September 2024.

In summary,

Dr. Speicher's testing revealed DNA contamination levels between 7 to 145 times higher than Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) limit of 10ng per dose. Mr. Broadbent has called upon the Prime Minister to suspend the use of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines due to the alarming findings contained in Dr. Speicher’s report. Mr. Broadbent has urged an immediate investigation and suspension of these products, pointing out that DNA contamination levels vastly exceed regulatory limits and that the Australian population must be protected. Over 50 co-signatories from around the world explain in layman's terms the adverse health effects caused by synthetic DNA contamination, emphasizing the risk of genomic integration, increased cancer risk, immune system disruption, and potential hereditary effects.

Here is the original letter:

https://www.porthedland.wa.gov.au/council-meetings/special-council-meetings/special-council-meeting-11-october-2024/247/documents/attachments_scm_11102024.pdf

Here is the follow-up letter:

https://www.porthedland.wa.gov.au/council-meetings/special-council-meetings/special-council-meeting-11-october-2024/247/documents/attachments_scm_11102024.pdf

Here is the full recording of the meeting.

The motion was passed 5-2 on October 11, 2024.

On October 13, 2024, it was announced that 537 additional Australian Councils were to receive the DNA contamination report.

On October 15, 2024, a Daily Mail Australia Reporter wrote and published an article online that reports that on October 14, 2024, Western Australia’s Premier Roger Cook said that “the Covid vaccines [are] not dangerous” and said the Port Hedland council had “gone completely off the rails”. He also said that the Port Hedland council should “stick to their knitting”.

Australian council sends out dramatic letters warning against the Covid vaccine: 'Gone completely off the rails;. By Daily Mail Australia Reporter . Published: 05:57 BST, 15 October 2024 | Updated: 08:30 BST, 15 October 2024.

On October 18, 2024, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (the FDA of Australia) have publicly called this report ‘misinformation’ without bringing evidence forth to counter the evidences in the report, nor acknowledging the public statements made by Health Canada or the EMA on the SV40 subject matter. They did not present any new data to support their statements. In short, they reverted and referred to outdated information, and did not address this newly-raised issue.

https://x.com/JesslovesMJK/status/1847131638825648482. Last edited. 7:24 AM · Oct 18, 2024. 55.3K Views

Here is a screenshot of the TGA’s reply posted in October 18, 2024, that you can find here where they claim that ‘excessive amounts’ of DNA cannot be found in the COVID-19 vials. I predict that it will soon become infamous and referred to as the “This is not the case” reply.

TGA: Some laboratories have attempted to investigate the amount of DNA in COVID-19 vaccines. This has led to a number of incorrect media and online reports circulated on social media about the safety of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. These reports are based on studies that currently fall short of the scientific rigor expected in pharmaceutical testing and are contributing to the spread of vaccine misinformation.

Misinformation, for those of you who aren’t up-to-date on the latest woke/DEI lingo is defined as ‘information that is not correct’.

The TGA are publicly claiming that internationally known scientists and doctors are using:

Selective reporting and method validation

They are claiming that because fluorometry overestimates DNA levels in the presence of mRNA that David’s measurements of DNA are invalid.

It is clear that they did not read this report because Dr. Speicher used RNaseA to degrade the mRNA and get rid of potential interfering signals. There is no RNA interfering with the fluorometry. He even more recently used RNAseIII which revealed that the vials are probably loaded with dsRNA as well as DNA. Just saying.

Issues with samples

They are claiming no cold chain in handling of all vials and pre-contaminated samples due to prior use.

This is not the case with the Pfizer vials tested from Australia. These vials were sealed and delivered on dry ice. Dr. Speicher reports that the dry ice had evaporated upon delivery, but that the vials were still cold upon arrival and were subsequently moved to freezer for storage until use. In any case, this would only disrupt the LNPs and potentially degrade the mRNA to allow for more nucleic acid material to be available for testing and reduce the mRNA signal.

Laboratory status

The TGA are claiming that Dr. Speicher’s lab at the University of Guelph is not accredited with respect to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification and the international standard ISO/IEC 17025 : General requirements for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories.

I would guess that Guelph would not be in business right now if that were true.

Biotechnology medicines have been available since the 1980s

The TGA claim here that upon testing 27 batches of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines by qPCR, they confirm that the residual DNA concentration in the final product met the required limits for residual DNA.

That limit is set at 10 ng present per dose according to NAKED DNA - not LIPID NANOPARTICLE encapsulated DNA. These levels/thresholds DO NOT APPLY IN THIS CONTEXT.

Residual DNA in biotechnology products - safety

The TGA claim that the COVID-19 shots are not causally-linked to cancer.

So how would they explain these graphs that represent VAERS reports of cancer in the COVID-19 injectable product context? I am open to criticism.

The TGA’s claim that the DNA levels in the COVID-19 injectable products are not excessive is irresponsible and sneaky. Considering that the EMA and HC have confirmed the presence of the Nuclear Localization Sequence (NLS) SV40 - a gene therapy tool originating from the plasmid use to make the modified RNA - it is irrelevant if it is excessive. Even a few fragments should elicit concern because of their roles as NLSs. Additionally, these sequences were not disclosed by Pfizer in their plasmid map as per a Rolling Rapporteur report and have absolutely no requirement for being there.

Rapporteurs Rolling Review Report Quality Covid 19 Mrna Vaccine Biontec 16.2MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I am not surprised by their response and in fact, I think it is a good thing because I believe that they played cards that won’t stick.

It would be very easy for the TGA to put this story to bed and to shut this DNA story down, by the way. They simply have to show us their undoctored data.

Let’s see where the public takes this.