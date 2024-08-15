First read this:
Then look at the number of “Daily confirmed cases” worldwide according to Our World in Data1:
Then contextualize this with regard to “deaths”.
The so-called increase in death rate being propagated by strange unelected individuals with investments to protect involves absolutely negligible numbers - and that’s assuming even these numbers aren’t fabricated. WHO knows, at this point. Public distrust is at an all-time high due to the COVID-19 “mismanagement debacle”.
That so-called “peak” at the end of July (right before US election - cough, cough) represents - according to OWID - a rate of 0.0002 deaths per million people. That’s 0.0002/1,000,000 people. That’s a 0.0000000002 chance, or a 1 in 5 billion chance of dying from mpox according to the current ‘case’ and ‘death’ rates. This does not a pandemic nor emergency make.
Let me demonstrate with an even better graph why these are simply really bad scare tactics.
MONEY POX is on the rise!
Edouard Mathieu, Fiona Spooner, Saloni Dattani, Hannah Ritchie and Max Roser (2022) - “Mpox” Published online at OurWorldInData.org. Retrieved from: 'https://ourworldindata.org/mpox'
"This is getting embarrassing for the WHO, me thinks"
Nothing is embarrassing for shameless demon-lizard-people - me thinks.
This is the WHO's method to coerce Africa into the mire they escaped with the COVID-19 assault.