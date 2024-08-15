First read this:

Then look at the number of “Daily confirmed cases” worldwide according to Our World in Data:

Then contextualize this with regard to “deaths”.

Source: Edouard Mathieu, Fiona Spooner, Saloni Dattani, Hannah Ritchie and Max Roser (2022) - “Mpox” Published online at OurWorldInData.org. Retrieved from: 'https://ourworldindata.org/mpox'

The so-called increase in death rate being propagated by strange unelected individuals with investments to protect involves absolutely negligible numbers - and that’s assuming even these numbers aren’t fabricated. WHO knows, at this point. Public distrust is at an all-time high due to the COVID-19 “mismanagement debacle”.

That so-called “peak” at the end of July (right before US election - cough, cough) represents - according to OWID - a rate of 0.0002 deaths per million people. That’s 0.0002/1,000,000 people. That’s a 0.0000000002 chance, or a 1 in 5 billion chance of dying from mpox according to the current ‘case’ and ‘death’ rates. This does not a pandemic nor emergency make.

Let me demonstrate with an even better graph why these are simply really bad scare tactics.

MONEY POX is on the rise!