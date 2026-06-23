Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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TnDoc's avatar
TnDoc
6h

Jessica... Superb sleuthing! You are becoming a great investigative journalist. Thanks for all you do!

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Jim Reagen's avatar
Jim Reagen
6h

It’s unfortunate that we no longer live in a world where rule of law and integrity are respected, and instead a climate of fear is being generated to keep people in line. The good and honest people are being sidelined, or worse, while those who grovel before corruption are elevated.

Many are distracted by endless entertainment, and slogans stand in for real thought and consideration.

Still we fight on, as we have no choice. We fight for a world where real gentlemen (and women) are our leading lights, and not scoundrels.

Thank you for your work and integrity.

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