Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael's avatar
Michael
8h

As per usual. Tremendous work. 😉

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
8h

Ugly humans inside and out . Those who are attacked nowadays, are those writings one needs to read . You’re over the target . 🎯. The real ugly is when I ask myself why.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
37 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jessica Rose · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture