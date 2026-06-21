Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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marc van caillie's avatar
marc van caillie
5h

It seems the business has to be protected at any price. That this doesn't benefit our children is not important to the vaccine cartel.

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1 reply by Jessica Rose
Roger's avatar
Roger
5hEdited

VAERS is always used when it supports the establishment narrative and discounted when it doesnt. The CDC has known its defects since forever. A Harvard study found it reported less than 1% of the vax adverse events. CDC asked Harvard to develop a better system which they did. CDC was so horrified by how many vax adverse events it reported that they didnt implement it.

As bad as VAERS is, to see that grouping of baby deaths temporally associated within a couple days of vaxing is just sickening. Others have shown the same even with adults after the Covid jabs. Correlation like that is strongly indicative of causation. What a bunch of scumbags, allowing that and just saying: You didnt see that. Stop paying attention. Move along. Nothing to see here.

How do they sleep at night?

Anybody remember when the swine flu vax in the 70's was terminated after just 25 deaths? What has happened to us as a pharma-governed society when we can allow mass murder now and look the other way? Dr Wojak has done a compilation of all the studies of iatrogenic murder and determined that our medical system is THE largest cause of death in the USA, more than cancer and heart disease, with conservatively at least a half a million murders every year.

https://drwojakmd.substack.com/p/healthcare-leading-cause-of-death

I suggest we adopt India's approach to medicine. Eliminate the monopoly that conventional medicine has. India has three different medical systems that compete - Homeopathic, Ayurvedic and Conventional. All three have regulators, medical schools, hospitals, pharmacies, doctors, etc.. Doctors of all three can see patients in any hospital. As a result India gives their patients choice. They can choose if they want invasive medical care or not. For ayurvedic we would substitute Functional Medicine/Herbal/Chiropractic/Chinese Med/etc. Competition in medical care like anywhere else makes it more affordable with better accountability.

Instead Conventional medicine is trying to codify their monopoly even more strongly in Poland, making it illegal for a doctor to practice any "Un-scientific" medicine. Coming to a legislature near you soon, my guess.

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