In response to a Tweet in my direct message inbox today from my friend Denis Rancourt, I wrote the following. I respect Denis quite a bit and think he and his colleagues are uber smart (and kind), so I decided to write something in response. I do this when I care about something or feel (or smell hehe) strongly about it. :)

I know that me saying anything here effectively paints a big red target on my forehead, but subject matter is irrelevant when speaking subjective experience, and/or objective truth, data and facts. So take aim if you must, I suppose.

Mutual exclusion is highly unlikely.

I have 3 main problems with the 'Accept that there is/was no SARS-2/spike-related pathogen lest ye be fill-in-the-blank' argument.

1. quod scripsi - accepting something because someone tells me to is not my style, especially if #2 applies

2. it denies people's personal experiences and all that comes with that

3. some kind of man-made sequence of nucleotides encoding something nasty called spike protein is in both the original recipe chicken SARS-2, and apparently, in the injections themselves.

Plausibility:

Weaponization of 'nature' is not new. Madmen do this. They've been doing it for a long time. They weaponize ticks. They weaponize viruses. They even weaponize bacteria without even knowing the extent of the damage with their insane overuse of antibiotics in 'factory farm' settings. They try to make "vaccines" against what they make in the viral context and call this 'preventative'. And even now it seems that they're weaponizing genetics itself.

My questions:

Shot "measures": How does the idea of intramuscular injection of billions of people - regardless of demographics - with experimental technology as a means to 'fight respiratory viruses' remain in some people's minds as a good idea?

Other "measures": Why would anyone accept being locked away, isolated, gagged, injected, etc., in the context of pathogen, even if it was deadly? P.S. Deadly pathogens burn out really fast at the local population level, so they're never really a threat. Pathogens that are highly transmissible and not virulent are the 'good' ones, and even necessary for immune system fortification.

Exploitation of people, whether it be through "pandemic preparedness measures", outright abuse of inalienable rights, or more covert psy-ops, is not new and we should expect more of this. There are psychopaths among us.

Mutual exclusion is highly unlikely.

THE SARS-2 EXISTING THING AND THE NO "PANDEMIC (MEASURES)" THING ARE NOT MUTUALLY EXCLUSIVE THINGS. Both can be true simultaneously.

*pandemic in this sense: SARS-2 was a highly infectious (true) and virulent (false) entity that made its way around the world

"If we don't fight together, they'll destroy us individually, with our egos in tact." JR