MicroRNAs (miRNAs) are small, non-coding RNA regulatory molecules that play critical roles in post-transcriptional regulation of gene expression. They bind complementary sequences in messenger RNA thus messing with translation and protein production. miRNAs are approximately 21-23 nucleotides in length and are found in plants, animals, and some viruses.

miRNAs have been implicated in almost everything biology including development, differentiation and stress responses. They also play roles in the regulation of cell cycle progression, apoptosis, and metabolism, so they’re pretty important for little dudes considering they don’t code for anything. Isn’t it ironic that they are coded but don’t code? They: effect.

Dysregulation of miRNA expression can be associated with numerous diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, and metabolic disorders. This is the reason why miRNAs are emerging as ‘promising therapeutic targets’ for the treatment of disease, whereby some are exploring the potential of miRNA-based therapies, such as miRNA mimetics and antagomirs, to modulate miRNA expression and “restore normal gene expression patterns” in disease.

The other day, Victor Ambros, PhD, professor of program in molecular medicine at the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School, and Gary Ruvkun, PhD, professor of genetics at Harvard Medical School received the 2024 Nobel Prize for discovery of microRNA. You can read about that here.

I have been in this ‘game’ long enough to see where this is going and I don’t like it. Why can’t hubristic men stop trying to play God? Cancer, just as one grant-sexy example, is a metabolic disorder and we don’t need to mess with genetic factors to ‘fix it’.

Don’t get me wrong; it’s not that I have anything against these scientists and researchers - I am sure they are excellent and have benevolent intentions - but it is the misuse and abuse of their discoveries by bureaucrats and business men that bugs me, and quite frankly, that I find simply dangerous.

An article entitled: “MicroRNAs from edible plants reach the human gastrointestinal tract and may act as potential regulators of gene expression” was also published on April 25, 2024, that describes the interaction of plant microRNAs and the human gut (microbiome). This subject matter was also published here in 2018. Basically they describe the impact and importance of these RNA binding factors to affect health, and in the latter article, they promote the idea of increasing bioavailability of plant miRNAs in animals through intervention.

In addition, it has been unveiled that a short plant-based dietary intervention can increase the abundance of exogenous miRNAs in the gut. Therefore, significant effects of plant miRNAs on human physiology could potentially be displayed thought the interaction with gut cells (i.e. enterocytes) and bacteria.

The authors claim that there is a “need to develop novel strategies to improve the bioavailability of plant miRNAs beyond the gut” using nanocarriers for modulation of important biological pathways.

I would argue that there is no such need. At all. There is certainly a need to explore the realm of our existence and co-existence with other living creatures - including bacteria - but this ‘application-to-big-pharma-to-make-money’ thing has got to get a grip. Or rather, we have got to get a grip on it.

The absconsion of functional mechanisms and biology itself that promote ‘normal functioning’ of complex beings is becoming a huge problem in the realm of biotechnology, genetics, therapeutics, all …ics. Instead of prevention strategies and focused solution-driven strategies to get people ‘eased’ as opposed to ‘diseased’, we are focused on bandaid solutions that inevitably promote more and prolonged disease. This is so insincere! Doctors should be taught to address core problems - to diagnose the actual cause of disease - in order to not only prevent disease but to reverse it!

It is becoming the status quo that instead of pharmaceuticals with half-lives, we are being bombarded with gene-based therapeutics and prodrugs wrapped in cationic lipid nanobubbles laced with polyethylene glycol for presumptive quick fixes without even knowing what the source of a preventable/treatable medical condition or disease is. This was what the COVID con was most useful for to those seeking to profit from gene-based therapeutics - to normalize the genetic-based LNP platform so that it is never even questioned. The modified mRNA-LNP platform is now even referred to by many as “conventional”, after what can only be described by anyone paying attention to the peer-reviewed literature as 3 failed years.

We don’t need to stop giving accolades for scientific discoveries, but we certainly need to stop letting bureaucrats and industry executives make decisions about our health. Seriously guys. When speaking of self-amplifying RNA technology based on viral components stolen from alphaviruses (think recombination), modified mRNA that leads to frameshifting and DNA contamination, or microRNA applications, we need to bloody stop and reconsider the data collected from the recent mass injection roll-out. The data is not painting a glowing picture of this platform or gene-based LNP therapies in general.

We must have answers to the most basic questions in science such as:

How does the intercellular rate-limiting step of endosomal release of nucleotide-based foreign entities affect cell health in general? What are the effects of dsRNA? What are the effects of R-loop accumulation potentially introduced by the modified mRNA-LNP COVID-19 injectable products? Is it possible to use the plasmid/E. coli upscaling system in the context of N1-pseudoUs without introducing DNA to the final product due to problems associated with RNA:DNA hybrids? Is the risk of recombination with endogenous RNAs going to be assessed in the context of self-amplifying RNAs? Which cells are transfected in the context of LNP-based genetic prodrugs? Is there a way to quantify a dose in vivo (in the human being context)?

It’s unreal to me that most doctors and scientists don’t even realize that these questions need to be asked let alone the answers to them. And since this is the case, how on Earth are bureaucrats making ‘health policy’ decisions meant to be informed as to the potential threats to our health on a species level?

Feel free to comment.