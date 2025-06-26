As you all might be aware, a new team of Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) members have been appointed in the United States. Among the new members are Retsef Levi and Robert Malone (it’s so funny how on the ACIP Wikipedia page they write: “physician and researcher claiming to have invented mRNA vaccine” beside Robert’s name. Good old Wikipedia, eh? They never stop.

You also know that I have involvement from a private citizen’s perspective with regard to this organization and VRBPAC.

If you saw the latest and first ACIP meeting with the new members, you would have heard many people in the meeting talk about VAERS.

We all know here that VAERS - although not perfect due to under-reporting and data manipulation-ability - ultimately works. That is, when it is not being fudged and the safety signals are not being ignored by the owners of the data.

But you know what would ensure that VAERS data and all health data is immutable (not alterable or deletable) and accessible to us? To anybody, in fact?

Attaching it to a blockchain. Specifically, the Bitcoin blockchain.

It really is a good solution in my eyes. I was meant to present this idea at BTC Prague recently but was prevented from going and giving my Keynote talk. Perhaps the most important slides in the talk are the following.

As I have stated previously, one does not need to know anything about statistics or data or epidemiology to see very easily and clearly that there is a huge spike in reporting in 2021 when the roll-out of the COVID-19 shots began. Here are some charts I made using VAERS data published in the International Journal of Cardiovascular Research and Innovation in June 2025.

Some people like to claim that this is simply due to the fact that “more people got the COVID-19 shots”, but I have proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that this is false and there is no proportionality in terms of AE reports when comparing the COVID-19 shots to any other vaccine, such as Influenza vaccines. When the number of AEs for influenza vaccines and COVID-19 shots are normalized per million administered shots, it becomes very clear that the rate is much higher in the COVID-19 shot context as shown on the right. Perhaps even more alarming than the 118x more reports filed in the COVID-19 context, is the 6.2x higher number of types of AEs. This implies systemic damage and corroborates clinical observations.

So even though safety signals are blaring from VAERS, and have been since January 2021, if no one responsible for the data or the causality assessments that should follow are doing anything with these signals, then subsequent market withdrawals and proper safety labels will not ensue.

How can we fix the issue of data transparency using the VAERS data collection as a ‘model’? In other words, how can we decentralize this data - both from a reporting and a reviewing point of view - to make it OURS and to ensure that pharmacovigilance is being done?

The above slide demonstrates the way in which AE reports could be embedded within a blockchain transaction by being encoded as very small packets of metadata. The actual health data (the guts of the report) would be stored off-chain in data storage area like the Interplanetary Filing System (IPFS). The IPFS is a decentralized, peer-to-peer protocol and network designed to store, share, and access files, websites, and data in a distributed manner. Unlike traditional web protocols like HTTP, which rely on centralized servers, IPFS aims to create a more resilient, efficient, and censorship-resistant internet by leveraging a global network of nodes.

See how this would be better? No data manipulation. No deleted reports. No deaths unreported. More incentivization to report AEs as well!

This IS going to be the norm soon. I guarantee it. And the sooner we decentralize health data and make it OURS, the better!

Kevin McKernan gives a great lecture on TFTC on how to use a peer-to-peer decentralized system to get our papers through peer review quickly by actual experts so that people all over the world can read them without the recent horror show of censorship and redaction.