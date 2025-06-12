I would nominate myself for ACIP :D
Watch my 3 speeches at Open Public Hearing Sessions - I am a little scary
Click on photos to watch each.
Video 1: Here I talk about general VAERS adverse event reports.
Video 2: Here I talk about my myocarditis paper being censored.
Video 3: Here I call out conflicts of interest of ACIP members.
We your readers would nominate you too! , if we could, thank Jessica for all your work!
Dr. Rose ; as a fellow Canadian I have read nearly all of your posts / research over the past 4 years and I can attest to you being one of the very few who not only understands the enormous complexities of genetics but also the criminality that has been involved in the abuse of research , not only in gaining of function but in tawdry things like government agencies reducing adverse event database size ( data) without publishing or notifying anyone of doing so ( the large megabyte reduction in the VAERS data which happened to be a massive reduction in reported cancer events that you solely discovered). For this and many other academic reasons I and many others would put you at the very top of the new ACIP Committee ....... RFK jr are you listening !!