Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
csofand's avatar
csofand
6m

Very compelling post Jessica. Thank you. Not sure if you are familiar with the concept of moral bioenhancement? Some people think they have the right to change our physical bodies without us knowing it. These are very serious academics talking about it for many years now...

https://open.substack.com/pub/csofand/p/the-rapists?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=1ldnqe

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robert's avatar
Robert
20m

I'm not so sure it's "new" new.

Some people were and have been of the opinion that this has already been going on with 5G.

Then we have optogenetics.

All very curious indeed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jessica Rose
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Rose
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture