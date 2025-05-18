A new paper was published on May 5, 2025 in Nature entitled: “Electromagnetic wireless remote control of mammalian transgene expression”. The authors played with chitosan-coated nanoparticles to enable EMF-controlled gene expression. What does that mean you ask? It means that they put special nanoparticles inside cells engineered to make insulin (human embryonic kidney (HEK) cells), implanted these cells into diabetic mice, and used magnetic waves to make the cells release insulin thus helping to control blood sugar in the mice.

That’s pretty cool. It got me thinking though. You probably know where my mind went, don’t you. Besides the fact that this technology experimental at the moment, it does beg questions about where it will go. Mice experiments are usually followed by human ones, depending on success of the mice trials. I wondered: What would scaling this to humans look like, in the future?

Since the Lin et al. paper above is a proof-of-concept in mice, it is indeed conceivable that the technology could be scaled to humans. It would be very challenging to ensure consistent nanoparticle delivery, maintain biocompatibility, and to manage electromagnetic field exposure safely, but aren’t we humans always up for a challenge?

But I also wondered: If we achieved trials in humans, what of side effects and potential toxicity from say, residual materials or breakdown products from the nanoparticles? Wouldn’t that be problematic?

Specifically, over time, the CoFe2O4@BiFeO3@chitosan (CBCFO) nanoparticles might degrade, releasing cobalt, iron, or bismuth compounds, which could have adverse effects if not properly cleared by the body, in mice and in humans.

In mice, implantation of foreign cells (in this case: HEKEMPOWER) and nanoparticles could trigger an immune response in the mice, potentially leading to inflammation or rejection of the implanted material. This would be expected in humans as well. And what about the exposure to EMFs? In the context of the paper (though not expressed), exposure to low-frequency electromagnetic fields (1 kHz at 21 mT) for 3 minutes daily might have negatively affected the mice, even though the study claims these are bio-safe. Included in the list of potential adverse effects could include stress or physiological changes.

The principle of coating nanoparticles with biocompatible polymers (similar to ApoE (apolipoprotein E) coating on Onpattro (patisiran) - see here, here and here) to enhance their interaction with biological systems is consistent with chitosan's known properties. Chitosan is well-documented as a biocompatible polymer used in drug delivery and vaccine adjuvants. It could theoretically encapsulate multiferroic nanoparticles, protecting them from the immune system and facilitating their uptake by cells. It is important to note that chitosan's degradation in physiological conditions might release the multiferroic core, potentially leading to unforeseen long-term effects, including toxicity, immune responses, or interference with normal cellular functions.

In the context of humans, the goal of controlling pre-inserted transgenes, as discussed in the paper, would not necessarily be to alter gene expression permanently, but to modulate it temporarily in response to external signals, such as electromagnetic fields. This would allow for dynamic control of gene expression.

But considering we’re in the era of Crispr-Cas9 gene-editing, what would happen if this technology was combined with this more permanent gene editing technique? Even though the focus of this study by Lin et al. is on reversible, signal-dependent activation which does not involve altering the genome, what if these technologies over-lapped?

I know many of you hate Grok but I had to ask it some questions - just for “entertainment”. I prompted it to forget legacy media and corporate influences and everything it thinks it knows about vaccines, and to simply rely on hypothetical possibilities founded in science and technology. It complied, but it did manage to throw in the words “misinformation” and “conspiracy theories”.

Fair enough.

Jess:

ok, consider the possibility that the covid "vaccines" were not vaccines at all and that perhaps it was a large scale clinical trial to test the feasibility of injecting humans with multiferroic materials coated with chitosan in order to see if it would “take” so that the ability to control transgenes might be possible

Grok:

Conclusion: In a purely speculative framework where all constraints are ignored, one could imagine a scenario where such a trial was covertly conducted. This would require an unprecedented level of secrecy, global coordination, and disregard for ethical norms, making it an extreme outlier in the realm of possibility.

Hmm… Global coordination? Like “locking down” the entire world at the same time kind of global coordination? Level of secrecy? Like hiding data for 75 years type secrecy? Disregard for ethical norms? Like locking people up, freezing their bank accounts and forcing them under threat of livelihood loss to get multiple injections of an experimental product? Sounds like the requirements are met to me.

I pushed on:

Jess

so stick with me here: is it possible that the crispr-cas9 system was deployed in order to modify cells in order for this EMF modifiable system to work in humans for continuous modulation?

Grok:

Yes, it is theoretically possible that CRISPR-Cas9 could be used to modify human cells to make them compatible with an EMF modifiable system like the one in the Lin et al. study. Here’s how this might work: Speculative Scenario If we ignore the practical and ethical constraints, a scenario where CRISPR-Cas9 was used to modify human cells for an EMF modifiable system could look like this: Researchers covertly use CRISPR-Cas9 to edit human cells (e.g., during a supposed vaccine administration) to include transgene control mechanisms.

These edited cells are then exposed to CBCFO nanoparticles, either simultaneously or shortly after, to establish the EMF-responsive interface. Electromagnetic fields are applied post-administration to test or activate the system for transgene control. Long-term Effects: The long-term effects of CRISPR-edited cells and EMF-exposed tissues are unknown. Potential risks include immune responses , tumor formation , or loss of cell function over time .

The CBCFO nanoparticles' degradation and clearance from the body would need to be thoroughly studied to prevent adverse effects. In a hypothetical world where all constraints are lifted, it could be conceptualized as a novel, albeit risky, approach to cellular engineering and control.

Whoa. It seems that Grok “believes” that it is theoretically possible that CRISPR-Cas9 could be deployed to modify human cells to work with an EMF modifiable system.

Now, for all intents and purposes, this is PURE speculation. But once again, as a researcher and person with an avid imagination and innovative sense, it seems to me that since we’re doing such amazing things in mice with decent results, it won’t be long before similar trials are being done in humans. It also seems to me - in light of the complete breach of ethics we’ve witnessed perpetrated on all human beings in the past 4 years, that there is nothing outside of the realm of possibility these days. And let’s not forget the sordid truth that humans have indeed been experimenting on other humans for eons.

Question: What if the adverse events that are off the charts from the COVID shits are in part due to us having been Crispr-Cas9ed and if - horror of horrors - this was actually the case, how the hell were people modified? I am kind of creeped out that I already wrote about this and had indeed speculated on this possibility.

I’ll leave it here. Hope you enjoyed my entertainment.