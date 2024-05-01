mRNA-4157 - Mod-e-rna's goin' for a cure for cancer!
The cancer 'cure' cloaked in LNPs is coming to a theatre existence near you
Billions of dollars spent every year
Searching for a cure for cancer
Why not spend that money instead
To wipe out pollution that causes the cancer
Through DNA analysis
We may one day conquer disease
A "perfect" baby every time
By mapping and manipulating people's genes
Life insurance? Be serious!
You have to get your genes screened first
Toxic chemicals? Fumes at work?
No sweat! Get a gene transplant
Otherwise you'll lose your job
You wanna wind up out in the streets?
And raise your children in campgrounds and shelters?
And beg to eat
Germ warfare, more bombs
Germ warfare, more bombs
Our whole economy's based on fear and death
How long can we get away with this?
Wrong people, right place
Ruling class gets the only pass
To board the ark for outer space
In 2030, what about this place?
Jello Biafra and NOMEANSNO lyrics. The Sky is Falling and I Want My Mommy. 1991
I was meant to talk for about 15 minutes at a recent Brownstone retreat and found myself hovering my figurative mouse over the subject matter of cancer gene therapy for about 5 minutes instead. I thought it was important. In January 2024, the Lancet wrote up a study entitled “Individualised neoantigen therapy mRNA-4157 (V940) plus pembrolizumab versus pembrolizumab monotherapy in resected melanoma (KEYNOTE-942): a randomised, phase 2b study”1 which was a summary of the phase 2 trial data for this ‘new’ product. You can read about that here, and here is the clinical trial study description at clinical trials dot gov NCT03897881.
Currently, we are moving into phase 3, and before you know it, everyone will be getting injected with modified mRNA crap to ‘cure cancer’. Now don’t get me wrong, cancer is insidious and needs to be dealt with, but as I stated in my 5 minute short, cancer is almost entirely preventable (in the case of most cancers) and thus, resources should be spent on prevention, not stage 4 ‘cures’ based on novel gene-based pro-drugs that have a really bad safety profile as per the COVID-19 modified mRNA injectable product test run of late.
On the 26th of April 2024, Sky News wrote up an article summarizing the ‘great news’ about this new ‘cure’. They entitled it: “World's first jab to stop skin cancer being tested in UK patients”. It is interesting to me that there is no mention of modified mRNA, and it is annoying to me that they refer to people as patients. I hate that. We’re not patients until we are at the hands of a doctor/medical facility. It’s almost as if they are priming us for life in the ‘new world’ where we will all be born as patients.
This ‘cure’ or therapy, if you will, is based on a concept called Individualized Neoantigen Therapy (INT), which in-and-of-itself, is a genius concept, however unnecessary. Since this therapy is based on the now ‘traditional’ COVID-19 product lipid nanoparticle (LNP) platform, it is inherently dangerous, in my opinion.
An antigen is a molecule that is able to have an antibody generated against it. Neoantigens are tumour-specific and produced by cancer cells. Cancer cells have their basis in specific and cumulative DNA mutations that result in the production of neoantigens. Neo comes from the Greek neos that means ‘new’, so these neoantigens are simply new antigens (tumor-specific) not yet seen by the immune system.
The idea in the phase 2 clinical trial thus far, is that melanoma cancers can be biopsied, the DNA therein deep-sequenced, and the DNA of personalized neoantigens associated with the tumor discovered. With these in hand, a targeted offense against the specific cancer cells can be made.
Used in conjunction with pembrolizumab, they claim that cancer recurrence was reduced when compared to only pembrolizumab use. This clinical trial began in July 2019 and the first submission was made in March 2019. Funny that.
The mRNA stuff used as the payload even has a Wikipedia page. Look for mRNA-4157/V940. As mentioned, the delivery vehicle are the LNPs that as we all well know now, are made with highly-charged cationic lipids - the same ones that are known to have high toxicity profiles in humans. The same ones used to deliver the modified mRNA used in the COVID shots. These LNPs STILL have no study associated with their use in the absence of payload, as far as I am aware. I believe that beyond the toxicity of the cationic lipids, these LNPs are notoriously hazardous based on their potential ability to disrupt the zeta potential of red blood cells. We only hypothetically know what their zeta potential is in the context of the COVID products - it is meant to be 3.13 mV - but is it? Do they even have a neutral zeta potential?
I like this article written by Sarah Whelan for Technology Networks explaining what neoantigens are, how they arise, and how the ‘cancer therapy’ may work in their context. She goes into the differences between individualized and shared neoantigens in the context of cancer antigens.
The gene-based therapy targets these specific antigens in the following way.
The modified mRNA payload in the LNPs - mRNA-4157 - is a sequence of nucleotides, just like for the spike protein, that encodes 34 identified neoantigens and upon transfection using the LNPs as trojan horses, the synthetic mRNA is translated by the host cell machinery into subsequent proteins. These proteins get chopped up once produced by inherent host cell enzymes, and mounted on MHC molecules as antigenic peptides on the outside of the cell. This is a part of normal intracellular antigen processing and in fact, the designed mechanism of action for this ‘therapy’. The T cells that can recognize the peptides presented on the MHC molecules will respond by killing the cell, if they are CTLs, for example. So the key here, in my opinion, is to target - very precisely - the cancer cells with the LNPs.
About mRNA-4157 (V940)
mRNA-4157 (V940) is a novel investigational messenger RNA (mRNA)-based individualized neoantigen therapy (INT) consisting of a synthetic mRNA coding for up to 34 neoantigens that is designed and produced based on the unique mutational signature of the DNA sequence of the patient's tumor. Upon administration into the body, the algorithmically derived and RNA-encoded neoantigen sequences are endogenously translated and undergo natural cellular antigen processing and presentation, a key step in adaptive immunity. Individualized neoantigen therapies are designed to train and activate an antitumor immune response by generating specific T-cell responses based on the unique mutational signature of a patient's tumor.2
So what will work for me, would not work for you. It’s kind of cool, but I would never partake. I would need to know far more about the targeting process with regard to the tumor itself, and of course, some studies on the empty LNPs, please.
The NCT03897881 phase 2 clinical trial information (start date: 2019-07-18; end date: 2029-09-09) states that trial participants get up to 9 doses of the mRNA-4157 product every 21 days (dose escalated) but it’s not clear how they are being administered. Are they local to the melanoma site? Are they intra-muscular like the COVID shots? They simply write “Individualized Neoantigen Therapy”. They do tell us that the pembrolizumab is an intravenous infusion.
The NCT03313778 phase 1 clinical trial information (start date: 2017-08-14; end date: 2029-09-09) does state an intramuscular injection strategy. This is worrisome. Very worrisome. I would be correct in assuming that “Individualized Neoantigen Therapy” automatically means an intramuscular injection. I would be correct in assuming that this would be administered in the arm, just as the COVID shots were. I would then be correct in assuming that the LNPs, unless designed for targeted administration, would go everywhere, as they did with the COVID LNPs. Wouldn’t this necessarily mean that random cells would get transfected and thus produce cancer neoantigens and mount them on their surfaces for specific killing?
On the subject matter of specific LNPs, in one article I read in my research journey there was a mention of Onpattro, and if you’re up-to-date on my articles, you know that this is an LNP-based therapy that uses specific LNPs that target the liver using APOE proteins on the surfaces of the LNPs. My question for now is, are the LNPs used for delivery of the mRNA-4157 specific, and if so, how are they targeted and where are they specific for? Are they embedded with the neoantigens and if so, how would that work? I would assume there are no cognate receptors for the neoantigens.
To get the LNPs to the cells likely to have the specific DNA mutations associated with the melanoma, I would think it best to inject the LNPs at the resected (removed) melanoma site using a subcutaneous injection. But what do I know?
That’s all for now. Prepare for the common use of the words “cancer cure”, “personalized medicine” and “gene therapy” as part of the new world order lexicon. They’re also going to normalize the CRISPR/Cas-9 system and instead of imprisoning guys like He Jiankui, they will give them Nobel prizes soon. Just watch.
Read every word of these lyrics written decades ago…
Weber JS, et al. Individualised neoantigen therapy mRNA-4157 (V940) plus pembrolizumab versus pembrolizumab monotherapy in resected melanoma (KEYNOTE-942): a randomised, phase 2b study. Lancet. 2024 Feb 17;403(10427):632-644. doi: 10.1016/S0140-6736(23)02268-7. Epub 2024 Jan 18. PMID: 38246194.
https://investors.modernatx.com/news/news-details/2023/Moderna-And-Merck-Announce-mRNA-4157-V940-In-Combination-with-KeytrudaR-Pembrolizumab-Demonstrated-Continued-Improvement-in-Recurrence-Free-Survival-and-Distant-Metastasis-Free-Survival-in-Patients-with-High-Risk-Stage-IIIIV-Melanoma-Following-Comple/default.aspx
My immunology professor in medical school always told us … it’s a bunch of shit don’t be fooled . One of the main reasons I never took the jab💩
Once again I find you amazing Dr. J. Your mind and thought patterns are dynamics that impress me. I encourage you yet again, maybe that is part of my purpose here but I cannot be silent in the face of such ultra competence and excellence. You are an amazing woman in your knowledge and I am sure I am not the only one who cherishes you for being who and what you are. Do not be discouraged ever but if you are and need encouragement tell me so I can lift you up. I am sure you have someone to turn to and we all have those "down" times but I will provide you a feast of complimentary desserts to consume in any event.