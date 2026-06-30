Rise to the challenge with Sequivity! Where do they get these names?

They have a couple videos embedded on their website that you can watch to get an idea of how they are presenting this product.

By the way, they make claims here of “no shedding” and “short-lived” RNAs.

Ok. Where’s your proof of that?

Here’s how they describe Sequivity on their website. By the way, Sequivity has been used in pigs since 2018.

The vaccine utilizes the innovative RNA Particle Technology that is part of its legacy Sequivity platform combined with the power of Microsol Diluvac Forte (MDF), the same trusted adjuvant used in Circumvent and Porcilis Ileitis products, to create safe, flexible, and precise vaccines to fit the unique needs of specific herds.

They call it “RNA particle technology”. How fun!

Microsol Diluvac Forte is an adjuvant, by the way.

The genetic material according to Merck is RNA encoding hemagglutinin (HA) gene or neuraminidase (NA) genes from whatever swine flu is circulating.

Now here’s the clincher. They don’t tell you the most important part.

Sequivity is based on self-amplifying RNA (saRNA or replicon RNA) delivered in a Venezuelan Equine Encephalitis Virus (VEEV) vector system that includes the viral RdRp (RNA-dependent RNA polymerase).

Nowhere on their website do they mention that this is self-amplifying RNA, that I could find.

I found this out by looking.

It almost feels like they’re hiding it. Almost. Why not be transparent about what this product really is? Why refer to it as RNA particle technology?

This is self-amplifying RNA technology. What this means is that there is a built-in photocopier for the coding material from these genes. They synthesize the gene of interest and insert it into a special RNA replicon (a self-amplifying RNA molecule based on an alphavirus replicon platform).

Because it’s self-amplifying, there is a theoretical possibility of recombination with wild-type alphaviruses if a pig (or other mammal) is co-infected with a circulating alphavirus at the exact right time. If both the vaccine replicon RNA and a wild-type alphavirus RNA are replicating in the same cell at the same time, the replicase could copy parts of one onto the other. This could theoretically produce a chimeric RNA that combines elements from both - potentially restoring the ability to make infectious virus particles.

There are multiple biological barriers that make functional, dangerous outcomes unlikely in practice, but this isn’t in practice: this is real life, and biology doesn’t give a crap about your schematics and in vitro or in vivo studies. And the thing about it is, even if this is only a remote possibility, if it did happen and a novel infectious zoonotic virus emerged, WHAT THEN? And I don’t care that the VEEV replicon can’t replicate on its own - things can still go wrong.

It’s more than risky technology because alphaviruses can infect a wide range of mammals - including us - and even if studies on template switching and recombination have been done, they can’t rule out everything in real-world conditions. There’s only a mention of potential for horizontal gene transfer and recombination on the Inspection Canada website.

I presented my concerns about this technology to parliamentarians in Japan in 2024.

I highly recommend watching Dr. Been’s video on this to understand how this is very different from “conventional” nucleoside-modified mRNA tech.

Have these potential outcomes that I presented years ago been addressed?

Have these questions that I presented years ago been answered?

I wrote some of this up in the following article too.

And here’s an interview I did with Odessa Orlewicz about it.

And this for FLCCC (now Independent Medical Alliance)…

I can’t stress enough how risky I think this technology is → especially since it was brewed in a non-transparent, greedy, revolving-door, profit-driven environment. It’s risky not just for the piggies, but potentially, to all susceptible mammals, if things go wrong.

But don’t worry. Things never go wrong when you tinker with biology. We’ll be fine. (Collar grab).

If you’re farmer - DO NOT inject self-amplifying RNA technology like Sequivity into your animals. If you must vaccinate, use conventional technology. For the love of God.