Merck's Sequivity is self-amplifying RNA
They've been injecting pigs meant for consumption with this technology since 2018 and the long-term outcomes could be disastrous - have the big questions been properly addressed?
Rise to the challenge with Sequivity! Where do they get these names?
They have a couple videos embedded on their website that you can watch to get an idea of how they are presenting this product.
By the way, they make claims here of “no shedding” and “short-lived” RNAs.
Ok. Where’s your proof of that?
Here’s how they describe Sequivity on their website. By the way, Sequivity has been used in pigs since 2018.
The vaccine utilizes the innovative RNA Particle Technology that is part of its legacy Sequivity platform combined with the power of Microsol Diluvac Forte (MDF), the same trusted adjuvant used in Circumvent and Porcilis Ileitis products, to create safe, flexible, and precise vaccines to fit the unique needs of specific herds.1
They call it “RNA particle technology”. How fun!
Microsol Diluvac Forte is an adjuvant, by the way.2
The genetic material according to Merck is RNA encoding hemagglutinin (HA) gene or neuraminidase (NA) genes from whatever swine flu is circulating.
Now here’s the clincher. They don’t tell you the most important part.
Sequivity is based on self-amplifying RNA (saRNA or replicon RNA) delivered in a Venezuelan Equine Encephalitis Virus (VEEV) vector system that includes the viral RdRp (RNA-dependent RNA polymerase).
Nowhere on their website do they mention that this is self-amplifying RNA, that I could find.
I found this out by looking.
It almost feels like they’re hiding it. Almost. Why not be transparent about what this product really is? Why refer to it as RNA particle technology?
This is self-amplifying RNA technology.3 What this means is that there is a built-in photocopier for the coding material from these genes. They synthesize the gene of interest and insert it into a special RNA replicon (a self-amplifying RNA molecule based on an alphavirus replicon platform).
Because it’s self-amplifying, there is a theoretical possibility of recombination with wild-type alphaviruses if a pig (or other mammal) is co-infected with a circulating alphavirus at the exact right time. If both the vaccine replicon RNA and a wild-type alphavirus RNA are replicating in the same cell at the same time, the replicase could copy parts of one onto the other. This could theoretically produce a chimeric RNA that combines elements from both - potentially restoring the ability to make infectious virus particles.
There are multiple biological barriers that make functional, dangerous outcomes unlikely in practice, but this isn’t in practice: this is real life, and biology doesn’t give a crap about your schematics and in vitro or in vivo studies. And the thing about it is, even if this is only a remote possibility, if it did happen and a novel infectious zoonotic virus emerged, WHAT THEN? And I don’t care that the VEEV replicon can’t replicate on its own - things can still go wrong.
It’s more than risky technology because alphaviruses can infect a wide range of mammals - including us - and even if studies on template switching and recombination have been done, they can’t rule out everything in real-world conditions. There’s only a mention of potential for horizontal gene transfer and recombination on the Inspection Canada website.
I presented my concerns about this technology to parliamentarians in Japan in 2024.
I highly recommend watching Dr. Been’s video on this to understand how this is very different from “conventional” nucleoside-modified mRNA tech.
Have these potential outcomes that I presented years ago been addressed?
Have these questions that I presented years ago been answered?
I wrote some of this up in the following article too.
And here’s an interview I did with Odessa Orlewicz about it.
And this for FLCCC (now Independent Medical Alliance)…
I can’t stress enough how risky I think this technology is → especially since it was brewed in a non-transparent, greedy, revolving-door, profit-driven environment. It’s risky not just for the piggies, but potentially, to all susceptible mammals, if things go wrong.
But don’t worry. Things never go wrong when you tinker with biology. We’ll be fine. (Collar grab).
If you’re farmer - DO NOT inject self-amplifying RNA technology like Sequivity into your animals. If you must vaccinate, use conventional technology. For the love of God.
https://www.nationalhogfarmer.com/livestock-management/merck-animal-health-introduces-sequivity-with-microsol-diluvac-forte
The main components according to the patent* are mineral oil (light mineral oil) designed to form a depot that slowly releases the antigens, vitamin E (dl-α-tocopherol acetate) designed to act as an immunostimulant, typically at concentrations like 75–150 mg per dose depending on the product, and polysorbate 80 (Tween 80) to act as the emulsifier that keeps the oil and water mixed stably.
*Patent: https://patents.google.com/patent/EP4452315A1/en
https://inspection.canada.ca/en/animal-health/veterinary-biologics/environmental-assessments/merck-animal-health-s-rna-particle-prescription-pr#a44
I just can't believe what's going on, but it is, and it terrifies the life out of me. There is no hope for mankind. Perhaps it's a good job that I am over 80 years of age. I feel sorry for my grandchildren 😭
Sounds like the one they already have for Humans - the next Bio-Weapon one: FluMist vaccine approved for home use
Postmarketing reactions — Guillain-Barré, encephalomyelitis, transverse myelitis, optic neuritis, Bell’s palsy, Stevens-Johnson syndrome, thrombocytopenia, vasculitis, pericarditis, Leigh syndrome exacerbation: conditions that appeared only after approval
Unbekoming Apr 15
Mike Adams, the Health Ranger and editor of Natural News, didn’t mince words on his August 18 broadcast: “You actually ship them a bioweapon nasal spray… and then they spray a bioweapon into their own nasal passages, and then this bioweapon is amplified in their bodies and it turns them into a walking bioweapon.” Adams connected the dots to depopulation agendas, noting that this system eliminates the need for pharmacies or medical oversight — just direct-to-consumer compliance.
FluMist as special case — the shed virus, the daycare transmission study, the 3.53 relative risk of asthma events in children under 5
What’s in the vial — thimerosal and mercury content in the multi-dose formulation, plus beta-propiolactone, sodium taurodeoxycholate, neomycin, polymyxin B, and the residuals the labels disclose
What the labels admit has not been studied — pregnancy, lactation, immunocompromised persons, long-term, and co-administration with other vaccines
Mainstream media outlets have enthusiastically promoted this development, presenting FluMist as a convenient and innovative solution. However, much of this coverage avoids discussing risks or limitations. Unlike pharmaceutical advertising, which is legally required to balance risks and benefits, media reports often omit side effects entirely, giving the public a one-sided view.
But what if that spray isn’t just a vaccine? What if it’s something far darker — a bioweapon disguised as medicine, designed not to shield you from illness but to turn you into a vector for it? That’s the chilling possibility raised by researchers and independent journalists as the U.S. rolls out its first-ever mail-order flu vaccine for the 2025-2026 season. This isn’t just another failed public health experiment; it’s a mechanism that could weaponize the very people it claims to protect, transforming their bodies into factories for live viruses that shed for weeks, infecting everyone around them. And the most terrifying part? It’s being delivered straight to your doorstep, no questions asked.
FluMist is a live, attenuated influenza vaccine (LAIV). Instead of delivering an inactivated virus like the traditional flu shot, it uses a weakened live virus that replicates in the nasal passages. The idea is that localized infection will stimulate immune protection. But even AstraZeneca’s own package insert concedes that the exact mechanism of protection is not fully understood. Importantly, the virus can shed for up to 28 days, meaning vaccinated individuals may spread it to others, including vulnerable populations.
Efficacy data for FluMist raises additional concerns. Studies show no reduction in hospitalization or death, and effectiveness in adults is weak. In clinical trials, adults aged 18–49 showed no demonstrated protection against febrile illness, while adults over 50 derived no significant benefit at all. Children under two face an increased risk of hospitalization from FluMist, and children aged 2–5 do not experience reduced hospitalization rates. For older adults and high-risk populations, including the immunocompromised, FluMist was not adequately studied.
Mike Adams, the Health Ranger and editor of Natural News, didn’t mince words on his August 18 broadcast: “You actually ship them a bioweapon nasal spray… and then they spray a bioweapon into their own nasal passages, and then this bioweapon is amplified in their bodies and it turns them into a walking bioweapon.” Adams connected the dots to depopulation agendas, noting that this system eliminates the need for pharmacies or medical oversight — just direct-to-consumer compliance.
And what happens when these walking bioweapons start spreading their payload? We already know that flu vaccines suppress natural immunity. A 2012 study in Clinical Infectious Diseases found that people who got the flu shot were more likely to contract non-influenza respiratory viruses—meaning the vaccine weakens your defenses against other illnesses. Combine that with a live, shedding virus, and you’ve got a recipe for a supercharged flu season—one that justifies more vaccines, more mandates, and more control.
The bottom line: FluMist’s at-home availability is being marketed as a breakthrough, but its clinical track record is mixed at best. Risks include viral shedding, limited efficacy in adults, hospitalization risks for young children, and uncertain safety in pregnancy.
Sources include:
By S.D. Wells // Aug 20, 2025
Infowars.com
Pubmed.gov
Pubmed.gov
PBS.org
Healthline.com
Enoch, Brighteon.ai
BioTerrorism News
Do my free salt water cure if you think you have caught something and stay safe that way.