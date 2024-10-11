Please take 12 minutes to listen. I speak about problems with the modified RNA -LNP platform and the self-amplifying LNP products.

A huge thank you to Lilly and Rob, the parliamentarians and all the volunteers.

It was a massive success. 30,000 people joined the Rally and March through the streets of Tokyo the following day.

PLEASE SHARE. There are many who are trying to silence the truth (and me). Fight them.