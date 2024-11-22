Odessa Orlewicz and I speak again - this time about the H5N1 self-amplifying RNA-LNP products trialing now
FDA green-lights another gene-based product with self-amplifying ability
Interview With Jessica Rose: Why These Novel Self Amplifying Vaccines Are A Very Bad Idea For Humanity
Please click on photo for Twitter link. :)
Thank you Jessica for all your tireless work on behalf of all the “unacceptables” who continue to push common sense and sanity up hill.
You have undoubtedly thought of this but it seems that the new U.S. health dream team headed by RFK Jr are the people that need to know. As, Canada will eventually(inevitably) fall in line with the U.S.
SO WE MUST INFORM THE PEOPLE OF THE WORLD TO NEVER COMPLY......TO GATES, SOROS, WHO, WEF, U.N. AND MANY OF OUR
POLITICIANS AND GOVERNMENTS ,HEALTH, WHO ARE PUSHING THEIR DEPOPULATION AGENDA!