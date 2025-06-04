Many apologies for the long silence
A lot of exciting developments in the past 2 weeks... and this is just the papers
Publications:
#1. Published as THEORY & CONCEPT in the International Journal of Public Health on 30 May 2025 (Volume 70 - 2025) entitled: “What Lessons can Be Learned From the Management of the COVID-19 Pandemic”. Many authors, good summary here.
#2. Part 2 of ‘lessons learned’ papers. Published on 2024-08-16 in IJVPTR entitled: “COVID-19 Modified mRNA “Vaccines”: Lessons Learned from Clinical Trials, Mass Vaccination, and the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex, Part 2”.
#3. Published 20 March 2025 in the International Journal of Cardiovascular Research & Innovation on 20 March 2025 entitled: “Myocarditis after SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 vaccination: Epidemiology, outcomes, and new perspectives”. Me and Dr. Ryan Cole discuss here in this amazing interview hosted by the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA).
And finally,
#4. My very own solo author piece will be published in the brand new IMA Journal of Independent Medicine very soon entitled: “Nucleoside-Modified RNA and Lipid Nanoparticles for "Therapeutic" Use – A Review for Lay People”. Stay tuned.
I will refrain from imparting the other goings-ons for now but rest-assured, I have been going all out.
One of the most important things I have learned in the past 2 weeks - for the first time in my half a decade of life [Ok, what? I cannot delete this because it came directly from my brain, but I don’t know what it means! I know it was meant to say: half a century of my life.] - is how to breathe. Not kidding. It’s astounding to me how long it took me to figure out that I have been breathing inefficiently for my entire life. Hashtag Box Breathing.1
More soon! I will be speaking at a very exciting and prolific conference in Prague soon, so stay tuned for that. I hope to make a lasting and valuable impression there.
As usual, many thanks to the wonderful Brownstone Institute for being a constant, reliable and un-ending source of support for me. I love you guys so much.
Love you are putting out a paper for the lay people. Five years ago I would have never dreamed I would be where I am today ordering books on how to read research papers, reading medical studies, completely ANTI-VACCINE or injection of any kind and completely distrustful of our medical care system. Thank you COVID, it opened my very closed eyes 🙏
Going to look up your link for Box Breathing. Been following you from the beginning and I appreciate all you have done and will continue to do I’m certain.
No apologies needed Jessica... you rock. I get the feeling rolling these injectable technologies out wasn't greed or oversights or mistakes. The more you uncover makes it clear, at least to me, this was the slow rollout of intentional physical harm coupled with obvious psychological torture techniques. I fear this was just a test of their new system. Revisions are being made now.