Publications:

#1. Published as THEORY & CONCEPT in the International Journal of Public Health on 30 May 2025 (Volume 70 - 2025) entitled: “What Lessons can Be Learned From the Management of the COVID-19 Pandemic”. Many authors, good summary here.

#2. Part 2 of ‘lessons learned’ papers. Published on 2024-08-16 in IJVPTR entitled: “COVID-19 Modified mRNA “Vaccines”: Lessons Learned from Clinical Trials, Mass Vaccination, and the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex, Part 2”.

#3. Published 20 March 2025 in the International Journal of Cardiovascular Research & Innovation on 20 March 2025 entitled: “Myocarditis after SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 vaccination: Epidemiology, outcomes, and new perspectives”. Me and Dr. Ryan Cole discuss here in this amazing interview hosted by the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA).

And finally,

#4. My very own solo author piece will be published in the brand new IMA Journal of Independent Medicine very soon entitled: “Nucleoside-Modified RNA and Lipid Nanoparticles for "Therapeutic" Use – A Review for Lay People”. Stay tuned.

I will refrain from imparting the other goings-ons for now but rest-assured, I have been going all out.

One of the most important things I have learned in the past 2 weeks - for the first time in my half a decade of life [Ok, what? I cannot delete this because it came directly from my brain, but I don’t know what it means! I know it was meant to say: half a century of my life.] - is how to breathe. Not kidding. It’s astounding to me how long it took me to figure out that I have been breathing inefficiently for my entire life. Hashtag Box Breathing.

More soon! I will be speaking at a very exciting and prolific conference in Prague soon, so stay tuned for that. I hope to make a lasting and valuable impression there.

As usual, many thanks to the wonderful Brownstone Institute for being a constant, reliable and un-ending source of support for me. I love you guys so much.