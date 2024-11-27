Increased susceptibility to SARS-2 infection/COVID-19 - signal emanating from VAERS
VAERS domestic data corroborates IgG4 class switch leading to tolerance
In response to a keen-eyed follower (Angela Griffiths DC) in response to a plot I generated for dose 1 and 2 of VAERS "Vaccine breakthrough infection" reports, I re-plotted the VAERS data for "Vaccine breakthrough infection" reports for doses 1-4 to check if indeed there is leaves-rustling-in-the-wind evidence in VAERS of the IgG4 sub-class switch leading to increased susceptibility to SARS-2/COVID-19. This would be reflected in an increase in reports for subsequent/later doses and presumably in older age groups due to preponderance to susceptibility because - age.
Here’s the original post on Twitter:
Here’s my response:
According to VAERS data (domestic), breakthrough infections are being reported much more prevalently in 69-year-olds after the fourth shot. It's kind of wild how the reporting trends are the exact same for doses 1-3.
This has a lot to do with the fact that more elderly people got injected with subsequent doses, but still, 69 is not that old. In any case, there does appear to be a signal emanating from VAERS with respect to higher rates of breakthrough infection reports following dose 4 and especially in 60-70 year-olds.
I proceeded to capture this trend with more a broader query by adding the MedDRA terms “COVID-19”, “Vaccination failure” and “Breakthrough COVID-19” to the original query which had only sought out "Vaccine breakthrough infection". The plot became the following:
It’s pretty much the same picture - a little less squiggly with lower rates due to differences in numerators and denominators.
For the background on the IgG4 publications please read this article.
And this article.
I think this is really interesting and I will continue to follow up this lead. Comments and questions welcome, as usual!
“69 is not that old”
LOL. Just wait until (God willing) you get there. After the obligatory morning walk, followed by your 2nd cup of coffee and 2 Tylenol, you’ll plop down on the comfy couch and say (to anyone who will listen or just to yourself) damn, I hate getting old.
Much love and respect for your contributions in exposing the fraud.
Yes other studies show increase risk of the amount of booster s that you take overall, your immunity is lower from the additional booster shots making you susceptible to everything under the sun……