In response to a keen-eyed follower (Angela Griffiths DC) in response to a plot I generated for dose 1 and 2 of VAERS "Vaccine breakthrough infection" reports, I re-plotted the VAERS data for "Vaccine breakthrough infection" reports for doses 1-4 to check if indeed there is leaves-rustling-in-the-wind evidence in VAERS of the IgG4 sub-class switch leading to increased susceptibility to SARS-2/COVID-19. This would be reflected in an increase in reports for subsequent/later doses and presumably in older age groups due to preponderance to susceptibility because - age.

According to VAERS data (domestic), breakthrough infections are being reported much more prevalently in 69-year-olds after the fourth shot. It's kind of wild how the reporting trends are the exact same for doses 1-3.

This has a lot to do with the fact that more elderly people got injected with subsequent doses, but still, 69 is not that old. In any case, there does appear to be a signal emanating from VAERS with respect to higher rates of breakthrough infection reports following dose 4 and especially in 60-70 year-olds.

I proceeded to capture this trend with more a broader query by adding the MedDRA terms “COVID-19”, “Vaccination failure” and “Breakthrough COVID-19” to the original query which had only sought out "Vaccine breakthrough infection". The plot became the following:

It’s pretty much the same picture - a little less squiggly with lower rates due to differences in numerators and denominators.

I think this is really interesting and I will continue to follow up this lead. Comments and questions welcome, as usual!