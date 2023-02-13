Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

Sid
Feb 13, 2023

At the Montreal Jewish General Hospital In September of 2022 I caught the Dr and Nurse in the act of murdering my elderly Father In Law with Midazolam. I just happened to walk in the room at that moment they were doing it. When I asked what it was they told me and I then told them that they injected him with a lethal compound that stops him from breathing that is part of the so called self euthanasia "MAID" kit (Medically Assisted In Dying). They denied that Midazolam was part of that until I pulled up the information about this compound on my Iphone.

They had been pressuring him for weeks to "agreeing" to be euthanized.

Ironically he was a holocaust survivor and was a medical doctor who interned at this hospital and was highly respected all those years ago. He survived the first holocaust but not this one. Of course he was forced to take the jab twice and was in the hospital with injection induced blood clots.

RIP! I get sick thinking about it and I fully appreciate your anger Jessica.

Feb 13, 2023

I am angry as well.

I suspect the number of elderly severely damaged by the shots is far higher than current accounting. The outcomes are really disabilities, but not classified as such because of the advanced age of the patients. I’ve observed too many elderly go from able and capable of self-care to requiring full time attendants and assistance.

It’s heartbreaking.

