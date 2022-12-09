Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer Depew, R.D.'s avatar
Jennifer Depew, R.D.
Dec 9, 2022

Related info: "Inhibition of spike protein-induced HA was tested using the macrocyclic lactone ivermectin (IVM), which is indicated to bind strongly to SARS-CoV-2 spike protein glycan sites. The results of these experiments were, first, that spike protein from these four lineages of SARS-CoV-2 induced HA. Omicron induced HA at a significantly lower threshold concentration of spike protein than for the three prior lineages and was much more electropositive on its central spike protein region. IVM blocked HA when added to RBCs prior to spike protein and reversed HA when added afterwards. These results validate and extend prior findings on the role of glycan bindings of viral spike protein in COVID-19." (Boschi, et al, 2022, preprint) SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Induces Hemagglutination: Implications for COVID-19 Morbidities and Therapeutics and for Vaccine Adverse Effects, https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.11.24.517882v1

Reply
Share
5 replies
PamelaDrew's avatar
PamelaDrew
Dec 9, 2022Edited

Love the analogies they are super helpful.. yesterday Del Bigtree & Ryan Cole took a tour of the lab and did slides with Dell's blood and jab contents. The reaction of the blood to one drop of Pfizer looks very much like what you describe here. Starts @ 60 min https://thehighwire.com/watch/

Reply
Share
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jessica Rose · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture