what’s the deal with double-stranded RNA (dsRNA) in the modified mRNA injectable products? why is this a big deal? can something be done?

So everybody here probably knows that we’re on the verge of publishing our latest results on the DNA contamination in found in the Pfizer and Moderna lots. We’ve updated the reports originating from VAERS for the vials tested, and are slowly filling in what we believe is a dose-response curve: SAE/total AE against DNA measured by qPCR for spike and plasmid ORI.

But there are so many questions that keep popping up along the way in our investigation. Maria Gutschi wondered: “What of dsRNA?” If dsRNA is linked to myocarditis, and there is more dsRNA in the Moderna products, then maybe this explains the affinity for reports of myocarditis in the Moderna context?

So Kevin did due diligence (his poor projects - which are what he ACTUALLY does for a living - must stand aside again for now: the cost of being an actual scientist), and checked the effect of something called RNaseIII on the modified mRNA products. He also threw in - very importantly - a viroid called Hop Latent Viroid (HpLVd) as a control. He did this very much on purpose because he knew that this viroid, which is an ssRNA molecule with ‘bubbles’, would not be chewed up by the RNaseIII.

Figure 1: Changes to secondary structure in the vaccine derived mRNAs compared to the native virus created with RNAfold. Source: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/356545068 Differences_in_Vaccine_and_SARS-CoV-2 Replication_Derived_mRNA_Implications for_Cell_Biology_and_Future_Disease.

Figure 2: Putative secondary structure of the PSTVd viroid. Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Viroid.

The Pfizer and Moderna RNAfold guys look a lot like viroids, don’t they? Complete with bubbles. Well, guess what? The dsRNA-binding antibody used in ELISA detection methods, perhaps the very ones used in the context of the modified mRNA injectable products (to check for dsRNA presence), don’t bind to viroids. If they don’t bind to viroids based on their bubbly structure, and the modified mRNA is akin to a viroid based on structure, then perhaps the detection antibody doesn’t bind to the dsRNA in the modified mRNA products? Thanks to Janci Lindsay for papers on the detection methods. Good will hunting!

Back to RNaseIII. RNaseIII chews up dsRNA (cleaves it at specific targeted locations) and therefore, if there is dsRNA in the Pfizer or Moderna products, this enzyme will tell the tale of its presence. It should also not chew up our control viroid. Below is a chart that Kevin produced from a modified mRNA ribonuclease sensitivity assay. The methods can be found here. “RNA Broad Range Dye is selective for ssRNA over dsDNA.”

Figure 3: ModRNA Ribonuclease Sensitivity (RNaseIII) Assay. Source: https://anandamide.substack.com/p/dsrna-deep-dive

A keen observer will note that the RNaseIII buffer reduces the fluorometry read out for ModRNA (ng/ul) to a great extent. It’s a bit weird, but Kevin says the reduced signal can be explained by the presence of metals like Manganese. He’s checking on that. The repeat read duplicates this finding. So think of that as the baseline. The effect of the RNaseIII subsequent to ‘buffering’, reduces the signal even more. So go back to the post boil levels of ModRNA. The differences between these measurements and the post RNaseIII measurements are ‘yuge. This indicates that there is a massive amount of dsRNA in the vials.

So how is it possible that the regulators or manufacturers didn’t pick up on this? Why don’t they use RNaseIII prior to their measuring the amount of dsRNA in their products? Maybe they did. Maybe they saw this result and shat their pants?

Think back to the ELISA that they might be using. If these dsRNAs are like viroids, then the antibody wouldn’t bind them. No detection. This would be a very sneaky way to avoid detecting dsRNAs whilst trying to ‘clean them up’. The T7 polymerase can promote dsRNA production, and there are attempts being made to resolve this problem due to its known association with enhancing immunostimulatory effects. You can read about that here. So it seems like it’s known in the scientific community that the potential for dsRNA production during IVT exists, and this doesn’t even call into the added effect of the N1-metylpseudoUs.

So all in all, not only do we have DNA, we have dsRNA to deal with. This can lead to all sorts of problems from activation of cGAS-STING pathway to induce cancer in the case of cytosolic DNA, and “excessive or uncontrolled dsRNA immunostimulation can lead to autoimmune diseases, such as Aicardi-Goutières syndrome, and can also contribute to the development of chronic inflammatory diseases” in the case of dsRNA.

One more thing. And this is serious.

Aicardi-Goutières syndrome (AGS) is a rare genetic disorder that affects the brain, spinal cord, and immune system.

And guess what?

AGS is an inherited disorder caused by mutations in the TREX1, RNASEH2A, RNASEH2B, or RNASEH2C genes.

TREX1. Well I’ll be damned. TREX1 is highly important in the cCAS-STING pathway. You can read about that here.

I tend to be someone who is skeptical of everything and here’s the thing about AGS as an inherited genetic disorder that makes me go hmm. Although there is currently no evidence that AGS can develop de novo from epigenetic modifications, it is possible that epigenetic changes may play a role in the progression or severity of AGS, since the IFN response can be influenced by epigenetic factors. And “no evidence” could mean a whole lot of things these days, couldn’t it. Maybe there’s just no evidence yet. Remember Galileo?

Here’s something that should shock you. There are 13 reports of Aicardi-Goutières in VAERS in the context of the COVID-19 injections, and 12 of them are listed with no prior history - that is: no underlying condition is reported. Meaning: de novo onset. There is 1 report filed with Aicardi-Goutières listed as an AE in VAERS prior to 2021 since 1990 for all vaccines combined that involve no history. This report was filed in in 2010 (and again from this person in 2019).

It’s possible that that the shots could be charging up an underlying condition, even though there is no history listed in these particular reports in VAERS.

Please look up VAERS_IDs: 394081 and 807888. It’s very, very interesting. These two reports are from the same person since the SYMPTOM_TEXT in each report refers to a court case related to MMR vaccines with many matching markers.

Vaccine court special master in a decision released April 27 rejected the government's contention that a fetus allegedly injured by a vaccine administered to the mother. VAERS_ID: 394081

Here’s the fully SYMPTOM_TEXT from VAERS_ID: 394081

This case was reported in a published article, regarding a Vaccine court special master in a decision released April 27 rejected the government's contention that a fetus allegedly injured by a vaccine administered to the mother had not "received" that vaccine under the terms of the act. The special master ruled in 2001 that the patient who suffered from Aicardi's syndrome, could not be said to have "received" the MMR vaccine in utero based on the most restrictive plausible meaning of the word as required at the time by the act's waiver of sovereign immunity. The special master said that he held the case on abeyance in the event that Congress addressed the issue, but instead, he said, the petitioners moved for reconsideration based on an intervening Court decision in physician Security Service. Under physician, the special master said, he may rule for the more persuasive definition, rather than the most limiting. Given that the act was a "remedial" statute, under physician, he said the more persuasive interpretation that the developing fetus receives a vaccine given in the mother event though it had neither ingested not been injected with it as described in the act. It was reported that it was concluded in 2001, that the statutory language was ambiguous in its application to this situation, and that both competing interpretations were at least "plausible" by the special master. Therefore, he concluded, that he was not free to choose the interpretation that he found to be more persuasive. He was bound under the 1990s cases rather, to choose the interpretation that would produce the most narrow and restricted waiver of sovereign immunity. In light on the physician opinion, however, the special master stated that he was free to weigh relative merits of the two competing interpretations. Further, physician specified that he was free to consider general principles of statutory construction other than the sovereign immunity canon of narrow construction, he could take into account the statutory consideration of liberal construction of remedial statutes. The special master directed the patient's parents to determine whether they could obtain an expert report that the vaccine likely progressed through the patient's mother body into the fetus she was carrying and, if so, whether it caused the patient's seizure disorder, brain malformation and significant developmental delay. The representing parent patient's information was reported. Additional information is not expected.

