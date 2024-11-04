Some replies to this post so far… very telling. It’s amazing to me that anyone would bother reading or writing my words if they think this little of me.

V. Emery writes:

omg the whole 'Trump may SOUND like an authoritarian asshole, a stupid one at that, and sure, he incited - YES a literal insurrection - and OK, he has advocated shooting people for protesting and is a known racist and scammer - BUT HE IS ACTUALLY A 'WHITE HAT' is THE MOST INSANE UPSIDE-DOWN MIND FUCK of this entire cycle. Yes, the Democrats have horrible, serious problems. BUT TRUMP IS EVEN WORSE THAN HE APPEARS TO BE AND THE FREAKED-OUT CULT THAT HAS GENERATED IN HIS SHADOW IS TERRIFYING. I say this as someone entirely on board with the 'Old' RFK Jr, who has been on board with the FLCCC from just about the beginning, all of that. But GIRL Get it together. Trump is seriously bad juju and I implore you to SNAP OUT OF IT

I guess I was wrong. Thank you V. Now I have it all together.

C. Salviato writes:

No, Jessica. He is a moron, compulsive liar, narcissistic, womanizer, angry white man. He is trying to provoke a war here in his country. No. He is the war himself. Please, if you are a real human being and a woman: VOTE KAMALA!!!’ My vote has been cast already. Thanks

Fauci is Science. Trump is war. And so, Kamala is, in your opinion? What? Female?

We’re facing World War III. Let’s face it. It seems to be written in the playbook of the human struggle with itself. With the United States election coming up tomorrow - remember, remember the 5th of November, 2024 - it is imperative that if you have not voted, please go do so - and so do so for Trump. Here’s why.

Trump likes to be liked. In fact, and although I am not a psychologist, I would dare say he needs to be liked - almost to a pathological degree - as part of his personality. He loves being popular. But not in a mean-girl way. His rallies always appear to be full of thousands of people who genuinely seem to like him as an American Patriot. This is an overhead view of the recent rally at Madison Square Gardens. It was reported that 20,000 people got in and tens of thousands were lined-up outside.

He seems to like people. He seems to relate to people. He engages people. He doesn’t drink or smoke, has kids, and loves his country. Kind of like a blue collar billionaire? And people like him. Americans who believe in the Constitution flock to his rallies.

Let me reiterate one of the above points. He engages people. But not in a tyrannical way like some former charismatic ‘leaders’. This is why people like him - as opposed to being too afraid not to like him. If you know what I mean. Which is even more important.

What every born human wants in this life is to be understood, and part of being understood is being heard which comes from communication. If there is no communication - be it verbal, visual or auditory, there can be no understanding. The keynote in this is engagement. One must engage to understand, and to be understood. One of the most telling signs of engagement are the eyes. If someone looks you in the eyes when you are telling them a story about you, it is likely they are hearing you and it is thus possible for understanding to be achieved. And if they are not hearing you, you can also tell this from the eyes.

Understanding (being understood) in my opinion is the pinnacle of what we humans are constantly hunting for. And I think in order for someone to be publicly liked, they need to be understood and to understand, on some level.

Like many of us, I think the past 4 years have changed Trump. I have never met him or spoken to him, but it seems to me that he has become a little more humble in the wake of the disaster that the past 4 years has been. Correct me if you think I am wrong. And yes, I know he did OWS. I’ll comment on that at the end. I am very new to Trump-land, as most of you know if you read this article, but I am aware. In any case, if he has indeed become more humble, maybe it’s because he knows he did some things wrong with regard to the COVID-19 stuff. Maybe it’s because he’s made some new friends who know some stuff? Who knows? In any case, the guy is an interesting fellow with a sense of humor, a roaming thought pattern, and a lust for an America where the Constitution matters. And he doesn’t like Satanists.

I think the fact that he needs to be liked is an excellent character feature at this point in our history for this particular man, ie: the next President of the United States. We need (and by ‘we’ I mean every single living being on this planet) someone to prevent WWIII. In order to prevent WWIII, we need someone who is willing and able to communicate with other world leaders. Someone who is not really hell-bent on keeping the war-machine purring. Someone who doesn’t come from the gendarmeria of satan-worshipping bankers. Someone who has some kind of life outside of politics.

Trump demonstrated in his past presidency that he can shake hands with world leaders that others simply might not consider shaking hands with. At least, that’s my perception. When he did that North and South Korea meeting thing, it made me think of when Rick resolved the Middle East conflict by getting the leaders stoned together at the space lazer hooka bar.

They signed something called the ‘Pretty obvious if you think about it’ Accord.

Classic.

Trump initiated some very interesting moments in our history including the one where North and South Korea became besties.

There are actually articles written about Trump’s handshake technique. And it apparently is a technique.

“President Trump has this technique where he’ll grab you and he’ll pull you in,” Ulrich said.

I think that obviously it’s a way to assert dominance, but it’s also quite literally a way to pull someone close to you and to interact with them. If this is combined with eye engagement, then it can be quite powerful, from a human social interaction point of view. We humans are social beings after all and overlapping our bioenergetic toruses is uniquely special. I am not saying that Trump wants to overlap his torus with people, or… maybe that is what I am saying.

People smile when he’s around. And he makes people laugh. I know a lot of people who find him hysterically funny and humor is the absolute height of intelligence to me.

Here are a series of photos I grabbed from the interweb of various handshakes and unions and meetings with Trump when he was President.

Here’s one with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un.

Here’s Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman smiling.

Even Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel cracked a smile as written up in this article about his ‘feisty’ handshake.

And Xi Jinping. This is a funny one. See how Trump’s eyes are trying to engage? Or rather, compel? This might just be the photo since photos can play tricks, but images are very telling sometimes.

And here’s Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe.

And Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.

And Lars Løkke Rasmussen, former Prime Minister of Denmark.

Netanyahu…

Kamala Harris. Is that a smile? You judge. Man, if only we could have thought balloons on display, eh? Yes. Trump and Kamala really said these things.

Well that’s definitely not a smile from Barak Obama. But Trump is still seemingly trying to eye-engage. Interesting.

I am more than fully aware that a single photo can make things look diff-diff from how things really are, but here’s the thing: there are a lot photos of Trump shaking hands with many world leaders during his Presidency, and in many cases, there is engagement and smiling. I can’t think of another President who had this kind of track record. At least not as extensive. Can you?

Allow me to try to make my point. Trump has a capability to be liked because he is likeable. And it’s because he’s real. He’s definitely not perfect, but he says what he means. This can also be perceived as a flaw in some instances - the no-filter thing, I mean - but at least it’s honest, and honesty is severely lacking and missed in our establishments these days. All establishments: from The White House to hospitals.

People not only find real-ness and honesty refreshing, but it’s what we’re hard-wired to want as free, good and honest people. Let’s face it, people find it easier to trust someone who doesn’t constantly read from a teleprompter. People find it compelling when another takes a step forward to shake hands. People stop holding their breath to laugh when Trump drops an f-bomb. There’s just no way to distort the meaning behind a good f-bomb, and it is a part of free speech.

So go vote for Trump. The alternative is not an alternative - no matter how DEI/woke you might think you should be - but this ain’t about her. This is about someone who has a proven track record for not inciting wars during a 4-year Presidency, and for taking steps toward peace for all of us internationally. I condemn the OWS thing - completely - but I believe he was misled by little Fauci, as was a large proportion of people in world. Even to this day there are people who think Fauci is ‘just a scientist’. Trump was also undercut by Birx and the bad guys running the show in the background. We all were.

Things are precarious now folks, and we do have a common enemy. It hides like a cowardly, hissing demon and the crappy part is it lives in all of us. The lure of power and money takes down weak men and women every day, but it is essential to not get lost in the details of low vibration lures. Don’t get me wrong, I know we need rich people to fight the richest people, but we must always keep them in check. And we will.

The thing about Trump as a rich guy is that he is also a human being. A human being who seemingly has an inability not to wear his heart on his sleeve. He will act for the people because he knows he needs them. He wants to be popular, yes, but the difference between him and a tyrant is that he is more ‘the people’ than ‘the politician’, in my eyes. And I am hoping, since I could be wrong about all of this, that he will maintain his position to act in the good of the people. The fact that he is aligning with so many others - from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Tulsi Gabbard: people who also have the well-being of the American people and Constitution in their hearts - is a very positive sign.

No more being misled by ‘the science’, ok Trump?