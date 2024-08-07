Very important news for BC health care professionals from Corrine Mori
Thanks to Corrine Mori and Odessa Orlewicz
Corrine Mori speaks on the new requirement to be registered in the BC registry and disclosure of ‘immunization status’.
All ‘vaccine requirements’ will be attached to your medical license. All health care professionals will be impacted at a level that supercedes ‘employer’ level.
You can contact BC nurses union here.
Click on photo to here Corinne speak about this.
There is only one thing that will stop this overreach. Every time that they try to mandate something else, everyone just needs to phone in sick. It would take 24 hours to stop what’s going on.
Wow, you are so lucky that the system has chosen to kill off its own first. That way there is no-one to look after the remaining slaves as they then die by the billions.
Yes. As long as we comply we are giving them power..So Yes...Don't comply. Just say no.