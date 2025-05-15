This came to me on my walk today.

Launching nuclear missiles into the atmosphere or space is not science fiction. In 1962, Starfish Prime involved the detonation of a 1.4-megaton thermonuclear bomb 250 miles (400 km) above Earth’s surface in low-Earth orbit (LEO). It demonstrated resultant severe electro-magnetic pulse (EMP) and radiation effects, leading to international bans via the Outer Space Treaty and Limited Test Ban Treaty.

The Soviet Union conducted similar high-altitude tests between 1958 and 1962, including Nuclear Test 184, which caused significant EMP effects, shutting down a 1,000-km power line and damaging telephone lines within 500 km. There was indiscriminate damage to infrastructure and satellites in space.

Space detonations in space are different from underground explosions on Earth because they lack a fireball, shockwave, or mushroom cloud due to the absence of an atmosphere. Instead, the energy is released as electromagnetic radiation (gamma rays and X-rays), again causing EMP Damage (disruption of unshielded electronics, power grids, and satellites), result in space debris and Kessler Syndrome (a cascading chain reaction of collisions rendering LEO unusable), and long-term radiation (artificial radiation belts can persist for months or years, increasing risks for crewed missions and unshielded spacecraft).

It’s also been proposed that nukes could be used for asteroid deflection and space warfare.

But I have another idea. Hold onto your tinfoil hats!

Starfish Prime was a high-altitude nuclear test conducted by the United States on July 9, 1962, as part of Operation Fishbowl. The nuclear missile they used in the context of the Starfish Prime test involved a rocket (Thor rocket) carrying a W49 thermonuclear weapon. What that means is that the crazy humans found a way to do nuclear fission and nuclear fusion in a flying warhead to blow shit up. The fission Stage involves a core of fissile material (likely plutonium-239 or uranium-235) that undergoes a chain reaction, splitting atomic nuclei and releasing energy. The fusion Stage involves intense heat and pressure from the fission stage to compress a secondary core of fusion fuel (likely lithium deuteride), causing hydrogen isotopes to fuse into helium, releasing even more energy (basically it involves combining atomic nuclei to form a bigger atomic nucleus and neutron by-products).

Translation: Enormous amounts of energy released that is really destructive to matter.

As mentioned previously, the result of exploding one of these in space are EMPs and auroral effects. The EMP would be extensive, potentially covering a large portion of the Earth's surface, damaging electronic equipment and causing power surges. You’d know it had happened if you’re nearby because the explosion would create a spectacular aurora visible near the detonation site, which could last for days.

So what exactly are they trying to do here? Are they targeting satellite destruction? Are they blasting asteroids?

Alternative hypothesis: Could it be possible that they are trying to crack a dome that is part of the encasement of a simulated environment built to study the behaviour of humans as proto-conscious beings?

Disclaimer: This is science fiction but it warrants a fun journey as part of a thought experiment.

Clarifying Simulation vs. Dome-World in Terms of Physical Matter

The simulation hypothesis (Nick Bostrom) posits that our reality is a computational simulation, akin to a very advanced computer program. As part of the simulation, we, our environment, and all physical matter are digital constructs - data structures rendered by a super-advanced computer (or equivalent) in a “base reality”. Physical matter in the simulation wouldn’t really be physical matter, it would be code. The chair you’re sitting on is a set of computational rules defining its appearance, texture, and interactions, like a 3D model in a video game. The simulation is so sophisticated that it mimics the properties of matter (e.g., solidity, gravity, quantum mechanics) perfectly, making it indistinguishable from a “real” physical world to us, the simulated entities. So a simulation doesn’t require a physical “dome” or enclosure in our reality. It exists as data in the base reality’s computational substrate, which could be a server, a quantum computer, or something unimaginable.

The dome-world would be a physical or metaphorical construct - a contained environment (like a dome or firmament) built to house and study humans as proto-conscious beings. Unlike a simulation, a dome-world assumes the environment is made of actual physical matter in the same reality as the observers/studiers. The dome could be a massive structure of metal, crystal, or advanced material, enclosing a terraformed habitat with real air, water, and organisms.

The dome is a literal or metaphorical barrier, suggesting a finite, physical space where humans live, possibly unaware of the ‘outside’ reality. The matter inside (e.g., soil, buildings, human bodies) is composed of atoms and molecules, obeying the same physics as the base reality. The dome-world is built to study humans, implying the creators (entities) exist in the same physical reality but outside the dome, observing or controlling the environment.

Both scenarios would feel identical to inhabitants. In a simulation, the code is so perfect it mimics physical matter; in a dome-world, the physical setup is so convincing it feels like the whole universe. The confusion arises because both can explain our reality’s apparent materiality and constraints. I think the dome could be a metaphor for the simulation’s boundaries.

Would this idea of a dome world built for humans align with the flat-Earthers hypothesis? Wouldn’t this idea also align with being able to meditate or drug yourself out of the simulation to transiently exist in “reality” and connect to the creators’ reality?

In either case, the idea presupposes that someone or something has built this dome-world/simulated world for us; presumably to study us. It would make sense that they would want to keep us docile for study and indeed, inside the study environment.

What data they would collect! We are so fascinating in our incessant desire to always want to kill each other, aren’t we? If they are studying our lower “states” then they must be having a field day watching us and writing down observations. It would also be plausible that they would be controlling our state and perhaps, even tinkering with us to maintain us in a “proto-conscious state” as opposed to a fully conscious state.

Think about it. Where do you go when you meditate? Your body might stay here but your mind/soul certainly does not. What about when you use psilocybin or DMT? Where do you go in these cases? Are the visual and auditory experiences simply brain-works and perception disruptors, or do we dissolve the illusion of the “reality” that our bodies live in? Do we actually experience “the real” when we “travel”.

What if the mind/soul temporarily exits the proto-conscious state and exercises its ability to experience a higher reality?

The idea that meditation unlocks our potential as fully conscious beings fits both models. In a simulation, it rewrites our code; in a dome-world, it transcends physical limits, connecting to a higher reality.

If there is any merit in this hypothesis, wouldn’t the entities doing the experiment stop at nothing to keep us all contained to maintain the study? And wouldn’t experiencing “the real” be equivalent to breaking out of the simulation/experiment? Wouldn’t they oppose that? Is there a threshold number of us - if jail-broken - that could disrupt the infrastructure of the dome-world/simulation?

Let’s think about our nukes. Could this be some kind of a symbolic way to break free of the simulation? Necessarily, since we live in a matter-based reality (even if a simulation) we would need a brute-force way to “break out of the simulation”. Is that what the nukes are? If they are, then I would propose that nukes are not required to break out: each of us has the power to be fully-conscious beings and can achieve this goal by simply meditating. In effect, we can will this to happen by intentional action.

Are we living in a simulation that would be perceived as dome-world by us simply to allow us to bridge the conceptual gap between where we are, and where we could be, as conscious beings?

I propose meditation (or intentional consciousness) as a non-violent breakout method as opposed to nukes, just in case we are experiencing some version of “the real”. “Jailbreaking” the simulation does not require physical force.

Nukes as a symbolic breakout tool contrast with individual consciousness-raising via meditation or psychedelics. While nukes are destructive and collective, meditation is introspective and personal, suggesting multiple paths to transcendence. If the simulation is a bridge to full consciousness, nukes might represent a misguided, materialist approach, while meditation aligns with realizing our potential as fully conscious beings.

The dome-world could also be a conceptual scaffold to help proto-conscious beings grasp their simulated state, thus preparing us for higher consciousness. This aligns with simulation theory’s idea that we are in a “training ground” for evolution. This could also imply that there are entities who are “looking out for us”, as opposed to simply studying us like lab rats.

Whether nukes, meditation, or psychedelics are used to jail-break, the core question is whether escaping the simulation equates to true freedom or simply entering another layer of reality.

Final thoughts

The real-world intent of high-altitude nuclear explosions like Starfish Prime is most likely satellite disruption or strategic testing, as opposed to asteroid deflection or dome-cracking. Having said this, it seems like a really dangerous and stupid idea.

The dome-world hypothesis does align with flat-Earth ideas and resonates with meditation/psychedelic experiences as potential simulation escapes. Nukes could symbolize a brute-force breakout, but consciousness-raising via meditation might be a subtler, more powerful path. Perhaps the simulation’s purpose is to bridge to the gap to full consciousness indicating that someone or something is trying to help us. But if there are entities or inter-dimensional beings that are studying us in a proto-conscious state, they’d likely resist mass awakening.

So wake up, but don’t be surprised if you wake up into another dream. Ascension is apparently mutli-layered.