Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roberto's avatar
Roberto
20h

You will know the truth and the truth will set you free. Said by a guy, now out of fashion, who died in a horrible way. In the East, but also the Native Americans, until 100 years ago knew and practiced mahamudra. Voluntary exit from the body when the "dome" became unbearable. But the trick was, and is, that you didn't go anywhere but you re-established yourself in your true essence

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Karsten Pultz's avatar
Karsten Pultz
19h

It's accepted by many quantum phycisists, that the fundamental building block of reality is information, - "matter as such does not exist" as Max Planck said in 1944. We know only one causal explanation for information and that's intelligence. That's why the digital information in DNA is storng evidence for intelligent design. Random mutation cannot produce information hence the neodarwinian explanation for life is very unlikely to be true (I'd love to explain that to one of my greatest covid-heros Bret Weinstein). It's time to abandon philosophical materialism since we have known for over a 100 years, that stuff is not the fundamental building block of the physical reality. Information comes first which means mind comes first. In an old book it is stated that "In the beginning was the word", - word=information. So maybe we should be looking outside the physical reality to figure out what is going on in this strange world :-)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
54 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Rose
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture