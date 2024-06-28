The U.S. Presidential debate: Kennedy, Biden and Trump go head-to-head despite CNN-backed/[-]-endorsed censorship
Don’t just think outside of the box, destroy the box!
Please watch this. It’s incredible how, in the face of CNN-backed censorship - endorsed by both Trump and Biden, a platform was provided for Kennedy. Thank you to Elon Musk for backing this.
This is what I would equate to creating your own new playing field to avoid playing in theirs, and this is exactly how real change might actually ensue.
DO THINGS DIFFERENTLY. Don’t just think outside of the box, destroy the box. And think.
As much trouble as our country is in, the existence of this Kennedy, Biden, Trump debate is a reason to celebrate the culture that made it possible and the people able to get it done.
Loved it! It was as seamless as it could be for the circumstances.
It was bizarre to hear Covid glossed over as if it was an ordinary natural occurrence.
It was refreshing to hear someone talk down carbon capture technology & talk up soil [sequestering] and regenerative ag and forestry.
Much went as I expected, especially T & B bickering and steering off-topic.
Hope it moved a lot of needles. Looking forward to more.
Watch it if you haven't!