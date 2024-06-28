Please watch this. It’s incredible how, in the face of CNN-backed censorship - endorsed by both Trump and Biden, a platform was provided for Kennedy. Thank you to Elon Musk for backing this.

This is what I would equate to creating your own new playing field to avoid playing in theirs, and this is exactly how real change might actually ensue.

DO THINGS DIFFERENTLY. Don’t just think outside of the box, destroy the box. And think.