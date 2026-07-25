Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
6h

Baric is knee deep in the coverup and corruption. His confusing answers are his way to respond without being totally truthful and to appear as if he is above reproach. He’s played this game of hide and seek for decades. GOF has no credibility to be used on any virus. It’s like creating a monster, then pretending it’s for our own good.

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sandra's avatar
sandra
6h

How not to lie or tell the truth under oath or otherwise is the mastered skill of most psychopaths and those who can quite; not hone it, are more than likely sociopaths.....seems the medical industry is plagued with such, imho... 🫩🥺

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