Though those that are betray'd Do feel the treason sharply, yet the traitor stands in worse case of woe.

William Shakespeare

Baackground: Chairman Rand Paul has been collecting and releasing documents as part of the ongoing (what is it now, 6 bloody years?) investigation into SARS-2 origins. You can find that here. It is “largely accepted” that SARS-2 is of natural origin and that it “most likely” arose through natural zoonotic evolution (either in an animal host or during early human transmission) and thus not a laboratory construct, thanks to this paper published on March 17, 2020 in Nature Medicine.

The paper entitled: The proximal origin of SARS-CoV-2, was written by Kristian G. Andersen, Andrew Rambaut, W. Ian Lipkin, Edward C. Holmes and Robert F. Garry. The paper concludes that SARS-CoV-2 is neither a lab-engineered nor intentionally altered virus; it emerged through natural zoonotic transmission from animals to humans, complete with distinctive genomic traits - such as its optimized receptor-binding domain and the unique polybasic furin cleavage site - refined by evolutionary pressures in an intermediate animal host prior to the spillover.

This paper was pretty much the reason (the required reason) that everybody - to this day! - believes that SARS-2 was a naturally-occurring virus. The reason I have the word ‘required’ in italics is because I believe that Anthony Fauci and/or Jeremy Farrar and/or Francis Collins and their associated “intel peeps” ordered these boys to write a paper that would denounce the lab leak theory in order to get the perpetrators off the hook.

You can read The Intercept’s article published on January 19, 2023, on unredacted NIH emails that show efforts to rule out lab origins of SARS-2.

Besides the fact that Francis Collins was in correspondence with Anthony Fauci whilst referring to NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya as a “fringe epidemiologist”, Anthony Fauci also had some other interesting behind-the-scenes correspondences.

A massive compilation of emails was released following FOIA requests that can be found here. They reveal many of the conversations had by Kristian Anderson and Anthony Fauci involving the birth of the Proximal Origins paper. The compilation of emails is 163 pages long and includes some very interesting tidbits that I will lay out in chronological order.

Fauci wrote:

“I told [Andersen] that as soon as possible he and Eddie Holmes should get a group of evolutionary biologists together to examine carefully the data to determine if his concerns are validated. He should do this very quickly and if everyone agrees with this concern, they should report it to the appropriate authorities.”

Were those “appropriate authorities” Anthony Fauci himself and his team at NIH? Were they the intelligence folk?

Kristian was off to a great start in early 2020 (January 31, 2020) by expressing concerns about unusual features of the SARS-2 virus sequence that “(potentially) look engineered”.

In response to the “crisis”, a Zoom meeting was held by the The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine called “Rapid Response for Assessment of Data Needs for 2019-nCoV” on February 3, 2020.

The Workplan involved data assessment a published statement of a summary of the “status” and as an outcome. Fauci was there. So was Kristian.

Kristian took a stance in shaping the published statement of the “status” and used some pretty colorful language to do so, including using the word “fringe” to describe the “crackpot theories going around” on “the virus being somehow engineered [with intent]”. He states in this URGENT email that this is “demonstrably not the case”.

Thanks for being so kind to us idiots in the public, Kristian. We appreciate you dumbing it down for us.

The draft letter concluded what eventually became the premise of the Proximal Origins paper: no lab leak/virus engineering - natural origin/evolution.

Ok great. Nothing to see here.

On February 5, 2020, Robert Garry pipes in about how people started wondering about the engineered bio weapon. I actually like how he admits that “it would be irresponsible to dismiss the possibility out of hand”. Good on ya Robert. You’re right.

Fauci calls more meetings to push the “not being “engineering”” narrative, according to Kristian.

Oopsie. Jeremy Farrar or Fauci wants to involve the WHO.

Eddie says: “I think we might have dropped the ball with this pangolin virus.” What pangolin virus?

Oh, that pangolin virus!

By the way, as per Kristian’s claim, apparently “the Germans” came out and created a reverse genetics system of SARS-2 in less than weeks after the authors of the Proximal Origins paper argued that this type of manipulation would be hard.

And the WHO gets in! But “need gender and geographic diversity”.

Kristian is aware that he is being watched and has a great sense of humor about it.

And Farrar pushes for publication.

Farrar thinks that debate and science is “not a good position to be in”. No wonder he pushed for the Proximal Origins paper to get out there to dispel those “scientists” who were considering a lab origin.

And then Ron Fouchier pipes in. He’s concerned that if the paper is well-balanced by addressing passaging, that it might “limit the chance of new biosafety discussions that would unnecessarily obstruct future attempts of virus culturing for any emerging/zoonotic viruses”.

Ian Lipkin said what now? “Higher ups are concerned and intel involved.” Ok. What do they have to do with the scientific investigation into the origin of SARS-2?

Ian Lipkin - as one of the authors on the Proximal Origins paper - was “very worried about the furin cleavage site and he said the high ups are as well, inc. intel. Also saw the restriction site.”

You mean this restriction site?

Sometimes I wonder if these so-called intel people were reading my Substack.

Eddie’s worried too about SARS-2 seemingly having been “pre-adapted for human spread since the get-go”.

And then Marion Koopmans chimes in! She thinks publishing something on the lab escape hypothesis “could backfire”. Isn’t it interesting how these people seem far more concerned about the image of the paper, as opposed to its scientific merit with respect to balanced analysis of the current situation? It actually makes me want to vomit.

Well done Koopmans on being unbiased. Well done.

And Ian gets authorship! Not because of his merit mind you, or due to his contribution to the paper, but because there’s “safety in numbers”. Especially when that number is “involved in the GOF”.

Oookayyyy.

So Farrar was leading them. I wonder who was leading Farrar?

And in record time, the paper goes off to Nature!

Francis Collins was so pleased and urged public release ASAP!

“Pressure from on high” always helps! I wonder if “on high” was Fauci or intel? The paper made it to the bioRxiv preprint server.

Wait! One last edit suggested by Farrar! He didn’t seem to be comfortable with the word ‘unlikely’ (not likely to be true or to occur or to have occurred) as he was with ‘improbable’ (having a probability too low to inspire belief) on the subject matter of SARS-2 being lab manipulated. Interesting that.

When the reviews starting coming in, Kristian had some opinions. Interestingly, he was balanced when speaking to Clare Thomas (Senior Editor Nature) about the lab origin as a “serious scientific theory”.

Gee. I wonder who referee #2 was? They sound sensible.

The paper goes live. and the press release goes up.

Or does it? Looks like the link in the released files is a 404. I wonder if they took it down?

Science never stops but transparency sure does.

Kristian then drops a rational bomb on Christian Drosten, Jeremy Farrar (na na na na na na na na leader), Edward Holmes, Robert Garry, Ron Fouchier, Andrew Rambaut, Sir Patrick Vallance (now Lord Vallance of Balham - lah-dee-dah), Francis Collins, Marion Koopmans and Mike Ferguson.

He writes:

Our main work over the last couple of weeks has been focused on trying to disprove any type of lab theory, but we are at a crossroad where the scientific evidence isn't conclusive enough to say that we have high confidence in any of the three main theories considered. As to publishing this document in a journal, I am currently not in favor of doing so. I believe that publishing something that is open-ended could backfire at this stage. I think it's important that we try to gather additional evidence - including waiting on the pangolin virus sequences and further scrutinize the furin cleavage site and O-linked glycans - before [publishing. That way we can (hopefully) come out with some strong conclusive statements that are based on the best data we have access to. I don't think we are there yet.]

Kristian’s concerns were over-ruled, apparently.

So now that we know what went on behind the scenes to get the Proximal Origins paper published in Nature Medicine lickety split according to these emails, let’s see what the authors were saying “off email” on Slack. N.B. This first screenshot comes in one year and one day after Kristian expressed his concerns and stated that he thought the paper wasn’t ready for publication on February 8, 2020.

According to the Slack conversations, there appears to be quite a bit of back-peddling with regard to the authors’ own Nature published claims.

You can see my thread on X here.

It goes like this.

The Proximal Origin authors (less Ian Lipkin) all wonder if the world had been DEFUSEd.

Kristian writes:

None of this tells us anything new - but it means that given no data, I find both scenarios to be equally probable. Given the data we had seen at the time of our writing, I was highly skewed towards ‘natural’. But with some of this new data (plus stuff I didn’t know previously), I’m moving much more towards the middle (again).

New evidence certainly is peculiar.

You mean peculiar like this?

Eddie is stunned at the idea that someone may have deliberately inserted the furin cleavage site.

You mean like this?

There was “tension” between the DEFUSErs and the Proximal Originers. Why would Baric be so … sensitive? The Proximal Originers (“Eddie’s genius”) called EcoHealth Alliance EgoHealth Alliance.

Can’t say I don’t appreciate that!

Not sure who Butt Lesion is, but the Grand Wizard of EgoHealth is certainly Peter Daszak.

Andrew Rambaut (sorry for the typo on X) starts to turn. They were all working very hard on this - to the point where they seem obsessed with ensuring they weren’t wrong in their natural origin claim.

The examine the DEFUSE specs and do some alignments as part of their hard work. They’re really trying to figure out if DEFUSE went ahead.

Eddie asks:

Has the Baric group ever done such an experiment? Accidental lab escape is one thing, but why would deliberately do this to a bat virus?

Eddie really doesn’t like the Grand Wizard of EgoHealth and thinks he should have “seen this coming”.

Eddie writes:

But it is very striking that a bat-derived CoV with an FCS turns up in a city that was on a grant proposing to muck around with FCSs in bat-derived CoVs.

Yes. It was striking wasn’t it?

Kristian had to get something back to Tony’s team at NIH. I wonder what it was?

And there you have it folks. The pre- and post- reveals of conversations had between the authors of the Proximal Origins paper and “others” that resulted in this paper being fast-tracked to the public.

The Slack conversations, as well as the emails, reveal that the authors did a 180 on their stance following publishing of the Proximal Origins paper. Even during the review phase! It seems like if they were actually in charge of their own paths, that paper would never have been published as it was.

Though those that are betray’d Do feel the treason sharply, yet the traitor stands in worse case of woe.

William Shakespeare