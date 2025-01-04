*Thank you to Liz Wilner for helping me to guide this piece into what it became.

I tend to approach problems from a place of naïveté, and I think this is based on a lack of knowledge that is somehow subconsciously intentional. I believe (as in faith) that it is very wise to know your limits and to not endeavor to open certain doors, or rather, to keep certain doors closed.

On over-riding hubris

There is an episode of Star Trek Voyager when the crew discovers a repository of something called the Omega molecule. This molecule - seen by the Borg as God-like - is capable of destroying subspace making it impossible to traverse large distances of space using warp speed. The crew found thousands of these molecules in this episode. One of the crew members was former Borg and wanted to keep the molecules to study them out of pure sense of wonder, but also out of hubris: the molecules, if they became unstable, would destroy vast amounts of subspace rendering the Voyager crew, and all warp-capable civilizations, effectively stranded. But the captain, a scientist herself, put her own scientific curiosity and desire to harness the power of the molecules aside and over-ruled her own hubristic desire to study these molecules because she knew that some things are better left unexplored. The consequences of ‘bad’ outcome were just too great and she wasn’t willing to let her own desires overcome her wisdom and intuition.

In the personal battle between a desire to conquer certain powerful forces or to leave them alone, one must acquiesce to the latter at times, lest one be potentially be destroyed.

Some things are best unexplored and it takes a very strong-minded person to not only understand this about themself, but to act on it - especially when everyone around them is pushing them to go ahead and explore.

Among non-Star Trek things best left unexplored are gene therapies dressed up as vaccines in the hands of maniacs. I am all for exploration of potential therapies to help people with rare genetic conditions, but I am all against potential modification our genomes to do ‘research’ or to fight a pretend emergency.

Admittance of the harms of the modRNA-LNP platform

The modified mRNA-LNP platform got normalized through the process of playing out the COVIDrama. That shouldn’t have been allowed to happen. At this point in time, I believe that admittance of the known harms associated with/caused by these products would not only result in the prevention of the loss of a great deal of public support, but end up in the gain of massive amounts of respect en masse aimed toward anyone willing to publicly admit that it was a mistake to allow these experimental injections to be inserted into millions of Americans.

There is so much power in being humble enough to admit to making a mistake.

So much power.

And not the dumb-ass idea of power that central bankers think that they possess, but true Nature-force power. It amazes me how often we humans mistakenly identify strength as weakness, and vice versa.

A formidable and independent America teeming with strong, healthy and proud Americans. What a vision.

Would admitting these to these harms be political suicide?

Some might think it would be political suicide to admit to making a mistake on a subject matter so inflammatory, but the only true downside I could anticipate is that the legacy media would barf up some garbage about it. But, then again, they’re going to find something to write about anyway, aren’t they? There is no reason I can see not to denounce everything associated with the past four years of COVIDrama, and the terrible decisions made that resulted in the destruction of millions of lives. And I do mean everything. Well, except for unexpected side-effect of millions of people who are now aware of how corrupt pretty much all of our ‘trusted’ institutions are.

On the battlefield and restoring faith in institutions (if it’s possible)

It is vital to come to any battlefield with an almost impossible belief in the self (one might refer to this as ‘goodness’). I don’t even think it’s that important to visualize or to anticipate a win because it is not the win that is the most valuable and potent aspect of a battle: it is the part about showing up to fight that is most important, and this does come with a dash of naïveté, a hint of insanity, a pinch of humor and a big cup of motivation based on benevolent drive. But mostly, it comes with being humble, and part of being humble is letting go of hubris.

No one who wins a battle ever knows beforehand if they are going to win, and dare I say, that the most pertinent battles are the ones where people show up to fight knowing they will not win. It is the journey of the battle; not the destination of a win, that people are inspired by and want to read about in the history books.

I am a very curious person as a scientist and a human being, and I know very little about politics, per se. But I know that I have limits and I belay my own drive sometimes to pursue certain curiosities out of a sense of self-preservation for upcoming battles, in both science and politics. It seems a bit counter-intuitive, but I believe that the way to engage in most battles is to know enough, but not too much. Be confident, but not arrogant. Be humble, but not a pushover. Drop ego and hubris - these things aren’t ingredients if a true win is to be had. And knowing that winning isn’t the goal, is ironically in most cases, the win in-and-of-itself. And that’s not cheesy-speak: that’s quantum ‘reality’.

What I am trying to convey is that I would never play with certain types of fire because somehow I know that not only I will get burned, but potentially many others, and I won’t be useful to anyone if I get third-degree burned and I certainly don’t want others to get burned.

There is a way out of the current mess that we are in, and we will find it, but I would hope that we could minimize the damages along the way. A lot of lives have been destroyed over the past four years. I feel it and see it every day. Most empathetic people do. It is in our best interest to look to do what’s best for as many people as possible in order to even conceive of winning the battle between good and evil, and this is surely the task at hand.

Evil wears many masks, and is a treacherous trickster. Sometimes, it appears as a shiny magical lure that leads down paths that appear to be wondrous and progressive. Money, fame, ‘power’. Lures.

We must show up to battle, see with more than our eyes, and dare to be bold enough not to wander - guided by hubris - into uncharted territory especially in the realm of genetics.

We might not win, but we’re gonna fight their narrow minds.

The future’s ours.