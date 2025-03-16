I thought to throw my VAERS hat into the ring on this new DNA study that came out of Slovakia. Actually, the summary report of this study is from the Czech Republic, so I am honestly not sure if Slovakia out-sourced the work or what happened. Nonetheless, there is a study summary called Quantitative Multiplex Real-Time PCR analysis of Moderna (Spikevax) and Pfizer (BNT162b2) vaccines done by Sona Pekova, MD, PhD. TILIA LABORATORIES s.r.o. Laboratory for molecular diagnostics Pchery, Czech Republic published on March 8, 2025.

The two slides from the summary that have gained traction on X are as follows.

and

These two charts show that there’s a lot of DNA in the vials tested with regard to Expression vectors for both Pfizer and Moderna lots tested and they are comparable to the S protein cassette (as detection targets) levels.

As Jikkyleaks wrote: “This is bad. These are therapeutic levels of plasmid DNA fragments large enough to remain intact and detectable by PCR.”

And Kevin piped up as well:

Naturally, I wanted to check out the numbers of adverse event (AE) reports in VAERS for these lots. Here’s a summary table of what I found in terms of absolute numbers of reports per lot and percentages of serious adverse events (SAEs).

Now when we compare the counts of AEs to the levels of DNA, we get a better idea of the potential connection between the DNA and the induction of SAEs. Take note: I do not have raw data, and I also can’t find the original published work so these are estimates. If you read this and have access to the original data, please pass it along to me.

I did a little experiment as a practical workaround since I don’t have the raw data. I asked Grok to extrapolate the values of the orange dots from the image and it was able to do a “not terrible” job. Stop laughing! Grok will be able to do this some day without errors and I am positive that the AIs that are good at math could do it now with great precision. Grok’s not so good at the math yet but with a lot of time, correction and prompting, the result really wasn’t that bad. They key was to provide it with an accurate reference data set as determined by my own estimation first, and then guide it to closer values.

I got Grok to approximate the values for the Expression Vector data for Moderna and Pfizer as shown above. The charts are shown below: THEY ARE NOT PERFECT - don’t make fun of me! Because the Moderna plot has so many dots, I superimposed Grok’s estimates in cyan instead of orange. The Pfizer superimposed dots are still orange. It’s almost too ridiculous to show but it’s a working concept for now. I am drawing zero, point zero, zero conclusions from this estimated data. I did this an an exercise and to simply get a ball park idea as to whether or not these data correlate to the corresponding VAERS data.

I calculated the average of each of the 5 points estimated by Grok per lot for each of the Pfizer and Moderna lots, assuming either that each point represents a separate vial, based on the reference to ‘5 ampules/each lot’ in the protocol written out in the second slide. I made correlation plots using these averages against the VAERS data if the lot had greater than 1 report (or greater than or equal to 2). Below is the result.

There’s really not much to be said yet because of sparse data and weird-ass Grokulations, but an R=0.6667 for Moderna is not bad. It’s not nothing! But again, no real conclusions can be drawn yet - just exploratory.

The next thing I want to do is to make a composite table for all the tested vials all over the world with the corresponding VAERS reports. That’ll be a lot of work. Stay tuned.

Here is the author’s final conclusion of the study.