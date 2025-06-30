There’s a document that everyone should be aware of that you can read online - and you should read it, if not simply for curiosity’s sake. It’s called The National Blueprint For Biodefense and it was written by the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense. As they declare as part of their website insignia: “It’s not over”.

I have mentioned this document a few times to various and sundry people because of a strange ‘warning’ about something planned for July 4, 2025 - just a few days from today.

Here’s the line on page 9 that is worth reading and mulling over.

What bioterrorist attacks? Is this really just a scenario? Because the last time a group of self-appointed humans working for the EcoHealth Alliance, etc. scenario-ed something like this as part of Event 201, we were pretty much subjected to their “planned scenario” to the letter - aka: the COVID era. You can read more about that if you click on the screenshot below.

It’s so nice how much they care about us, eh? The list of “players” involved as part of Event 201 can be found here.

This article is going to be a little deep dive into the “players” involved in this more recent “Report” on this latest “Tabletop exercise/Scenario”. More specifically, it’s a shallow dive into the list of EX OFFICIO MEMBERS who are vets listed as contributing members to the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense.

An ex officio member is a member of a body (notably a board, committee, or council) who is part of it by virtue of holding another office.

3 out the of listed 8 Ex Officio members hold DVMs. DVM stands for Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. Their names are William B. Karesh, DVM, Gerald W. Parker, DVM, PhD and George Poste, DVM, PhD, DSc..

Here are their details in order according to the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense website. I will highlight some “interesting” ‘credentials’ for each.

William B. Karesh, DVM

This man actually coined the term “One Health”. It’s also quite stunning to me that he is also the Executive Vice President for Health and Policy at EcoHealth Alliance where he serves as the inter-project liaison for the USAID Emerging Pandemic Threats PREDICT-2 program. Read this document if you are not up-to-date on why this is preposterous.

Gerald W. Parker, Jr., DVM, PhD

This man works as a high-level government dude and currently serves as the head of the White House Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy. More on that here.

George Poste, DVM, PhD, FRC Path, FRS

He is Chief Scientist at Complex Adaptive Systems Initiative (CASI) at Arizona State University which is all about synthetic biology, ubiquitous sensing and healthcare informatics for personalized medicine.

Here’s more on him.

He has served as on the board of Monsanto and is quite deep into genomics and biotech and has been for a long time.

Why so many vets? Probably because of the reality that gain of function research never stopped and the design of actual zoonotic pathogens which is a real concern is an ongoing threat to humanity. I really have to wonder my friends. I really do. Why are these people so hell-bent on causing more problems than they actually solve under the guise of “defense”?

My advice: LEAVE NATURE AND US ALONE YOU ARROGANT ARSIM.