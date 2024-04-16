Go to the Evidence Review of the Adverse Effects of COVID-19 Vaccination and Intramuscular Vaccine Administration (2024) by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

You will find admittance that the modified mRNA shots cause myocarditis. I can guarantee that it is not merely myocarditis for which this relationship can be established/proven.

You’ll find the words “The evidence is inadequate to accept or reject a causal relationship between the BNT162b2 vaccine and _____” repeated quite a bit.