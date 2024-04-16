The modified mRNA COVID shots cause myocarditis according to the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine
You don't say...
Go to the Evidence Review of the Adverse Effects of COVID-19 Vaccination and Intramuscular Vaccine Administration (2024) by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.
You will find admittance that the modified mRNA shots cause myocarditis. I can guarantee that it is not merely myocarditis for which this relationship can be established/proven.
You’ll find the words “The evidence is inadequate to accept or reject a causal relationship between the BNT162b2 vaccine and _____” repeated quite a bit.
Tried to tell my family this THREE YEARS AGO, and was dismissed. And I agree with you that it's likely a lot more stuff that truly has a causal relationship also.
…… and miscarriages Placental abruptions and stillbirths …. Disgusting 🤮 all of it .