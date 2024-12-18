There are 12,082 reports filed to the U.S.-based Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) database from Australia with a 6% death rate. Only 70% (N = 8,564) of these foreign reports have age data and below you can see the distribution of the absolute counts of these reports.

Of the total reports with age data (most of these had to be yanked from the SYMPTOM_TEXT variable), 27% (N= 2,271) were filed for 25-39-year-olds and 15% (N=1,290) were filed for individuals 25 years-old and under. Are all of these reports also in the DAEN system?

It is exceedingly disturbing as well that 81% of the reports that had data pertaining to “RECOVD” status (whether or not they were reported to have recovered) were reported to have NOT recovered. This is in strange contrast to the number of people who were reported to have died (6%).