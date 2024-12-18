The majority of VAERS reports from Australia are for infants
Something I found in researching my previous article
There are 12,082 reports filed to the U.S.-based Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) database from Australia with a 6% death rate. Only 70% (N = 8,564) of these foreign reports have age data and below you can see the distribution of the absolute counts of these reports.
Of the total reports with age data (most of these had to be yanked from the SYMPTOM_TEXT variable), 27% (N= 2,271) were filed for 25-39-year-olds and 15% (N=1,290) were filed for individuals 25 years-old and under. Are all of these reports also in the DAEN system?
It is exceedingly disturbing as well that 81% of the reports that had data pertaining to “RECOVD” status (whether or not they were reported to have recovered) were reported to have NOT recovered. This is in strange contrast to the number of people who were reported to have died (6%).
It was made almost impossible to record a death or injury by vaccine as it took an hour to fill out the form and very often it logged out and the whole process had to be re recorded Many Medical workers Doctors did not have the time
It’s all such a crime against humanity. One aspect that I can never wrap my head around is just how MANY people were complicit in this travesty to allow it to actually happen… is it the majority of the medical industry? What was with the dancing TikTok hospital staff videos during a “pandemic”? What was with all the censorship? How was it aligned across governments, across countries, across major corporations, media, and more? That alignment in fostering (yet hiding) something so diabolical is terrifying… and we all suffer for it, even our precious infants who are are the most vulnerable. It devastates me…