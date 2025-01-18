A must watch if you think the sky should be left alone and if you think that we should be allowed life-necessary unobscured sunlight and non-toxic air, water and soil.

This film is 3 years old but very relevant today.

“Talk is cheap for those who haven’t investigated.” Dane Wigington

Click photo to watch on Rumble.

Our skies are not the same, our weather is not the same, our world is not the same, climate chaos and catastrophe are now the norm. Covert climate engineering operations are wreaking havoc on already badly damaged climate systems around the world.

The ground breaking GeoengineeringWatch.org documentary "The Dimming" has reached a milestone of over 25 million views on YouTube as we enter 2025 in spite of ever more severe social media censorship. Hopefully with your help we can make many more aware of the threat posed by the ongoing climate engineering operations.

All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Dane Wigington

Thank you Dane

Del has a great episode about this subject matter too. Complete with FOIAs. Click on photo for Rumble link.