This article has been a long time coming and it will be more about the social politics than the science pertaining to the past 4 years. At least my experience of it.

I have been thinking about the best way to write this article because I am very well aware that there are people poised to use any and every word against me in misdirected attempts to defame, denigrate and undermine me, and sadly, I am not referring to known ‘non-allies’ (I prefer non-allies to enemies). This is not exclusive to me - of course not - but I can only truly write about my own experience and rely on my own intuition. Having said that, I might just speak for all us who have been under constant attack when I say: I am not confused, but I am saddened and in spite of this, I have even more strength because of it. All shall be revealed.

So thank you.

Glen Greenwald wrote an excellent piece on this on February 24, 2014. You can read that here. He wrote:

…here, I want to focus and elaborate on the overarching point revealed by all of these documents: namely, that these agencies are attempting to control, infiltrate, manipulate, and warp online discourse, and in doing so, are compromising the integrity of the internet itself.

This was written in 2014. Think about that, and think about the fact that although humans are pretty much the same after 10 years, and the war games and tactics are pretty much the same after 10 years, the playing field is not: AI and perhaps even the control element of the internet itself turn the dial of complexity of the problem of general integrity-compromising up to 11. Out of 10.

This graphic from his article really illustrates everything I would like to cover in this article. I hadn’t known about Glen Greenwald’s article prior to starting to research definitions associated with infiltration, and hadn’t intended on quoting so much of it, but damn, it’s too bang-on-related-to-now not to.

Figure 1: Infiltration technique to destroy a group - identifying and exploiting fracture points. Source: https://theintercept.com/2014/02/24/jtrig-manipulation/

I have learned along the way in this war that infiltration is a tactic - a strategy - used with the intention of undermining enemy ‘camps’. It can be from the outside, involving stealth, surprise, or diversion, or the inside, involving deception, bribery and coercion. I have witnessed attempts at destroying groups, people, and reputations. For me, as heart-breaking as it is to witness, it is quite revealing. And in the end, the truth shall prevail, and the strong and true will be stronger and truer because they stand on integral foundations. There is objective truth.

In light of this, I will start this piece by stating my goal in writing this article: I want to share my experience and thoughts on it, so that others might learn from it. I want to expose and expand the inner-workings of what is a continuing war on humanity itself for the sake of truth and freedom, so that we can actually live in happier and freer times. Or at least, so the next generations can.

Pretext

By now, everybody knows the feeling of going onto some social media platform, reading something from someone they ‘follow’, and thinking: ‘What the?’.

Am I right? All of sudden, a person you thought had great merit (let’s call him Confusious) is being denigrated, or worse, is denigrating others. Or maybe, all of a sudden a group that you’ve been involved in is standing in defense of something that you think is abhorrent. How are we meant to sift through all of the information and individuals and know who’s telling the truth, and what information is correct in a mine-field of infiltrators, false flags (pinning stuff on others) and even bots? I am not sure, but I can tell you this: if the effects of someone’s actions and words are repeatedly destructive - as in meant to destroy (to ruin the structure, organic existence, or condition of), you can bet your bottom dollar that this their intention lies in destruction.

Side note: It’s not that I don’t think that destruction could play a fair part in constructive activities like say, problem-solving, but intending to destroy is not my idea of the best way to ameliorate problems, where amelioration is the natural end to solving a problem. Problem-solving isn’t just trying to get to the root cause of a conflict or error, it does involve amelioration of these things. Why else would be problem solve?

Back to your Twitter experience with Confusious. The effect, on you, of your encounter online with said previously meritorious individual Confusious would probably be - in a word - confusion. This is word I think would most appropriately capture the effect on you. I myself, have this experience almost daily, and myself with a squinky face goin’: “What the hell did I just read?”

Tip #1: I think that the most important question you could ever ask yourself if in a moment of confusion - especially one created by another person, even a friend - is this: Was this the intended result of this person’s words or actions? ‘I am confused now, so was their intention to simply create confusion in me?’

Let’s ‘c’ if we can’t take the c out of confusion, disarm the ‘confusion creators’ and create a little fusion. If possible.

On confusion

Medline plus defines confusion in the following way:

Confusion is the inability to think as clearly or quickly as you normally do. You may feel disoriented and have difficulty paying attention, remembering, and making decisions.

Wikipedia defines confusion like this:

In medicine, confusion is the quality or state of being bewildered or unclear.

So it’s about clarity. To create confusion is to muddy the figurative waters. To intentionally create confusion is to intentionally muddy the figurative waters. This is actually a beautiful analogy because it lends to the result of confusion and that is, as a single example, inactivity or immobilization. I think that most of us would agree, that when we find ourselves in muddy waters and can’t see, we also can’t navigate, so we don’t. What a great way to indirectly undermine us, and our combined strength, eh?

By the way, I don’t think confusion is all bad either. I think it can also be used as an opportunity to reflect. Inactivity, silence and “stepping back” is often very powerful as a means to reclaim clarity. Therein lies the opportunity that confusion brings. Clarity can yield movement toward clear goals. Benevolent goals. But when the intention of an infiltrator (let’s just use this term) is to confuse, then this sets the dial to malevolence, in my opinion. It could only mean that the infiltrator’s intention is to muddy your waters, remove your clarity and to immobilize you. I might be wrong about this, and I might also be over-simplifying, but over-simplification can be a wonderful things in times of war.

The reason I think that this is very real ongoing phenomenon (ie: insider infiltrators) is because it is ubiquitous - especially on Twitter - and no one needs to be more confused that they already are. The ‘real’ world, and especially the internet realm, are places absolutely filled with confusion. As per the ‘real world’, think megastores; which apparently will very soon replace all small businesses. They are designed to confuse people. Too many options, that ironically, are all the same thing; too much light and noise stimulation, creating a perfect environment to confuse the human trying to be-ing. To immobilize you. To stun you. Like that dear in the headlights. And as for the internet realm, we already know that we are being spied on. All data is being collected. All those quizzes you take are part of teaching/learning algorithms. All the talk about centralization of currency is about a social credit score and in order to score you, they have to know everything about you. They learn about what YOU like by recording your posts, your replies, all of it. Then you’re targeted, not just by ads, but eventually, by your government.

I am mentioning this because it stuns me that in light of all of this ongoing confusion, created with intention to control us by immobilizing us, that some people feel the need to pile-on more confusion. It’s like a psy-op in a psy-op. Do the infiltrators have a goal to confuse, or are they just ego-driven and jealous of others who have more influence? I honestly don’t know but I assume it’s a mix of these things. Are there any of them who are convinced of the subjective ‘truth’ of what they are claiming?

There are indeed military-style tactics in play as described in Glen’s article to ‘game’ the people online, but as I eluded to, there are also other types of infiltrators: the ones who play in their own psy-op corn field. These other types of infiltrators are the most dangerous, in my opinion, because I don’t think they’re necessarily paid, I think they’re misled and actually do believe in most of what they promote. Confused, in a word. I will elaborate on this and I admit that I might be giving way too many people, way too much benefit of the doubt.

Let’s examine a concrete example. Let’s say there’s a person in a group that you follow on Twitter and recently, this person has been denying the existence of something, be it gain-of-function (GOF) research or viruses or GOD. Let’s be honest, unless you have actually done GOF research or studied say, plant viruses, or had an encounter with GOD, it would be quite difficult to know the truth of these subject matters. So the next best thing - in direct opposition to denying the existence of these things - is to try to learn the truth of these matters by reading a lot, and learning from people doing research in these fields, or even better, to try to learn from experience. This puts the work on you, as it should. We are what we do.

I want to point out here that I don’t care if people want to deny that GOF, viruses or GOD exist. That’s fine with me. But I think it’s worth a look behind the curtain as to why the denialist would try to convince others to join them in their denial. See, the problem I have with most of the denialists I have encountered personally, are the tactics they deploy. I have noticed following much careful observation that there is a lot of hostility surrounding many people who deny things, and also, an intent to convince me to believe what they believe. There is also almost without exception, ad hominem usage, which, as you all should know by now, is also simply a tactic of the weak and ill-informed.

Hostility toward others, especially unprovoked hostility in the context of simply choosing not to believe what another does, is a serious red flag. And quite frankly, it makes me feel the way that the riot cops made me feel when they were chasing me down to to ticket me when I was only trying to get in a surf. I don’t like being told what is good for me or what I should believe in, and especially if this is done in an aggressive way.

Let’s talk about effect, because this is the crux of all of this.

One effect of an infiltrator’s actions and words that I have witnessed, both online of offline, is what some are calling ‘in-fighting’. I would like to take this opportunity to strenuously object to the use of the phrase ‘in-fighting’ here: what I am experiencing is not ‘in-fighting’. In-fighting, to me, would always inherently involve problem-solving and a pint after a few good rounds of back-and-forth. It might be better represented by a disagreement that say, colleagues might have about the laws of thermodynamics. They would yell and slam tables and insult each other’s clothes and softball skills throughout the day and into the night in a science-driven heated jolly debate. They would eventually share a beer and laugh and end up solving problems. Like in A Few Good Men when Tom Cruise and Kevin Bacon (mmm Bacon) - as opposing attorneys - battle it out in the court room and in the bar.

No no. This is not that. This is a situation that is designed to result in no beer drinking and no problem solving, in my opinion. A Few Bad Men, perhaps?

I would like to inject here (pardon the pun) that my intended role in all of this confusion, naive as it is, is to get most people to drink a pint together. Even with infiltrators because some may not really be infiltrators! They may just be confused. Having said this, I am not naive enough not to fully admit to myself that I will never tilt elbows with George Soros or Deborah Birx or ....

I want to refer to a slide in Glen Greenwald’s article from 2014 which really hits home with regard to the personal attacks I am being subjected to lately. And I do mean personal - nothing these trolls say has anything to do with my work. This is another way you can discern one’s ‘role’ in all of this. If attacks on character are being made, ignore them. They’re not in it to win it. And by ‘it’, I mean truth and freedom and justice.

By the way, I use the word troll with great intention. It is a perfect descriptor of individuals who stalk and prey with the intention to denigrate.

Troll In Old Norse sources, beings described as trolls dwell in isolated areas of rocks, mountains, or caves, live together in small family units, and are rarely helpful to human beings.

Just replace rocks, mountains and caves with mom’s basement. Here’s the slide.

Figure 1: EFFECTS: Definition. Source: https://theintercept.com/2014/02/24/jtrig-manipulation/

Deny / Disrupt / Degrade / Deceive

Well now. There’s that word Deny. Along with Disrupt, Degrade and Deceive. Almost like a playbook, in my eyes. The slide captures it pretty well, doesn’t it? It’s almost like psychological manipulation, isn’t it? By the way, GCHQ stands for Government Community Headquarters and is a UK-based cyber/intelligence agency. Their mission is to keep the UK safe. Do go to this website and scroll down to see how they are doing this with DEI BS. I am personally quite tired of ‘government agencies’ telling me what I need to do to be ‘safe’. The only thing that makes me feel unsafe in this world right now is all this bloody stalking from individuals and agencies who claim to want to keep me ‘safe’ and ‘healthy’. I can take care of myself, thank you. Raising good people who aren’t inherently confused about basic biology might be a good place to start, by the way, if your mission statement is sincere.

Glen Greenwald wrote:

Harvard Law Professor Cass Sunstein, a close Obama adviser and the White House’s former head of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, wrote a controversial paper in 2008 proposing that the US government employ teams of covert agents and pseudo-“independent” advocates to “cognitively infiltrate” online groups and websites, as well as other activist groups.

This is precisely what I am seeing in my sphere. Cognitive infiltration. I like that. Pretty much equals confusion by deploying “conspiracy theories”, in this context. To dismantle. Sad, but true. Could it be that some of players in this COVID-19 dissident group were always cognitive infiltrators? How bloody betrayed would we feel? Just another cherry on the sundae of destruction - not just of group - but faith. In people. I have witnessed this as well, and as any thinking and feeling person knows who has felt betrayal, it really sucks.

Tip #2: Imagine how a ‘questionable’ individual (aka: one you’re not sure is an infiltrator) spends their time, and what their energy expenditure goes to, and what that might look like. Would it look like someone who reads a lot and writes summaries to try to help others understand complex biology for people who may not have expertise? Or would it look like someone who perhaps once was interested in science and truth, but now appears to be more interested in defaming others and character assassinations using fancy charts and flashy graphics?

This is a really important point. Try to really imagine the reason why said individuals are saying and doing the things that they are saying and doing. You are what you do.

It becomes much, much easier to clear the muddy water when you do this.

Let’s talk about motive, if only for a moment because motive is less interesting to me. I don’t care why people are doing what they’re doing. What I care about is the effect it is having on the ‘outcome’. We are indeed up against a grand foe right now. One that studies us. One that actually knows how to manipulate us by surveilling us and branding us. Like, personally. One that also understands that maintenance of control is essential, and to achieve this, all dissident thought and action must be eliminated. Send in … the infiltrators. Or perhaps we should spell it: infiltraitors.

As I’ve been trying to describe in this article, the infiltrators come in all shapes and sizes. I think that some of them really believe in what they’re saying and might be better named quasi-infiltrators. I don’t know. Some of them don’t care about others’ well-being because they simply do not care to understand that their actions have direct consequences on others. Some of them probably didn’t used to be infiltrators and have become the quasi-infiltrators. And happily, some have even taken off their big red foam nose to become allies. The infiltrators that seem to just love me lately, really appear to have been ‘sicked-on me’. There are certainly ‘assignments’ given out to tactically ‘take down’ individuals perceived as a threat. The individuals telling the truth and standing on foundations of honor and integrity are a threat. Apparently.

The secret that all infiltrators may not have access to however - except maybe the converts - is that you cannot destroy a foundation rooted in honor and integrity. It’s embedded in the Earth itself. Which is embedded in the atoms of the universe. Which is existence. It just, is.

Bottom line for me: It’s the end result that matters - the role - not necessarily the motive that should be paid attention to in order to take the ‘c’ out of confusion. Side note: Motive could be money, and that is akin to soul-selling.

So where are we now in this fight and in this article? Can we recognize an infiltrator? Can we turn them? Is it possible to have beers with people intent on creating confusion? And if so, what characteristics would they have to imbue in order to accomplish this? I believe in people, even the ones who attack me. I think that fear and confusion can manifest in many, many ways. And it does. This is evident. In some, confusion may be hoisted on the petard of paranoia and lead to some pretty strange behaviour. I am not judging. At all. On the contrary, I am letting you know that I understand you and I still love you, if you are able to receive love. Being lost is horrible thing, but if I call you a friend, you can always find me. I am who I say I am. I am what I do.

Let’s clue this up.

I said I wanted to share my experience so that others may learn from it. My experience has been… interesting, and I have learned a lot. The attacks in the form of ad hominens, hit pieces and “accusations” aimed at me have taught me to be even more disciplined in my mission to bring forth truth. It doesn’t serve me to cater to psy-ops designed to distract and destabilize and sometimes, confuse me. Even though these attacks come from many different places - even from ‘allies’ - they are open-weave baskets: they hold no water. And to me, the individuals behind these attacks all have the same aim, and therefore, I do lump them together with regard to ignoring them.

I am really perplexed at the idea that anyone would think that I am anything other than exactly who I present myself to be. I am someone who has never said ‘no’ to talking, or rational discourse. I don’t care about money or fame, and I am affiliated with no one. I care about people. And I always will.

So what have I learned from my experience? Focus on the data. Do not to entertain trolls. The entire purpose of on-line trolling is to distract and destabilize and sometimes, confuse, as so elegantly outlined in Glen’s article form 2014.

I said I wanted to expose and expand the inner-workings of what is a continuing war on humanity itself for the sake of truth and freedom. I am lucky enough to be a part of some of the most interesting nerdy Zoom calls going on right now, and I can tell you, a lot of good people are working very hard to distill the details of just what we’re dealing with with respect to the modified mRNA COVID-19 injectable products, in particular. But I can also you, that some Zoom meetings I used to attend, I do not anymore. In lieu of calling individuals out (not my style), I leave you with this (not that anyone should listen to me, but anyway), in this sphere, beware of individuals who cause you repeated confusion and who bring chaos to your life. Choose the high road, as much as you can, and if that’s not specific enough, try to tend toward people who make you laugh. Not out of meanness, but out of joy.

Let’s try a “merging of diverse, distinct, or separate elements into a unified whole”.

Let’s try fusion instead.

Love