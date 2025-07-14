The International Health Regulation amendments adopted by consensus, (i.e. without a vote), by the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly on 1 June 2024 can be rejected by member states up until July 19, 2025. If not rejected, the new amendments go into effect in member countries - and this currently includes both Canada and Australia - on September 19, 2025.

What it will mean to the average person is pretty much COVID on crack, if you ask me. History does not lie.

You can go to the WHO’s website to find out more from their International Health Regulations: amendments from their questions and answers page. For your information, they write:

Will the amended IHR give WHO the ability to forcefully impose health measures, lockdowns or restrictions on the populations of any country? No. WHO will have no ability to impose any health measure, including lockdowns or other restrictions, on the populations of any country.

No, eh? Can I get that written on a billboard, please?

In this same Q&A, they write a couple of times that none of these ‘amendments’ are legally binding. Yes. We know. None of them ever were, but this didn’t stop humans from pepper spraying other humans out of unnecessary ramped up fear and aggression. I can only imagine what effect wearing riot gear, and sporting a shield and weapons meant to hurt the masses would have on my mind. I likely would just not wear that shit.

None of these impositions as part of amendments are legally-binding. They never were either.

What are the implications for States Parties of the WHO Director-General determining a pandemic emergency? The determination of an event as a pandemic emergency serves as the highest level of global alert and, most importantly, it implies the issuance of Temporary Recommendations to States Parties – which, by definition, are not legally binding – to guide them in preparing for and responding to the PHEIC.

The reason I highlighted this is because you MUST know your legal rights. Your sovereignty is YOUR sovereignty and no one can tell you what to do with your own body or restrict its movement. Make sure that you and your loved ones know this.

Here’s the 2023 version of the proposed amendments that have been “on the table” as per the World Health Organization’s International Health Regulation “Summary of proposed amendments”. Please read it.

In black and white, it is proposed to replace the word “dignity” with “equity”, to replace the words “human rights” with “inclusivity”, and to replace the words “fundamental freedoms” with “coherence”. What the hell does “coherence” even mean?

So far, I don’t know the full list of countries that remain currently subject to these amendments in case of a new PHEIC pandemic (pun intended), but I do know that Israel opted out before the July 19, 2025 deadline, citing concerns over potential infringements on national sovereignty, security, and economic interests. Yeah, no shit.

Here’s Israel’s Plenary Statement at the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly. Click on the screenshot for the pdf.

Whoever wrote this is right. All countries should have been allowed more time. My advice? NEVER SIGN ANYTHING especially if you haven’t had time to read it. Not sure where this went but the word on the street is that the Israeli Health Minister Uriel Busso decided to opt out.

You can also read the published article entitled: IHR amendments and the “pandemic agreement” an Israeli perspective.

This article is a great write-up describing legal and ethical concerns of the “suggested” amendments. The author, Dr Silvia Behrendt - director of the Global Health Responsibility Agency (GHRA), Salzburg, Austria among other things, writes the following in the article:

Whilst these are, at the time of writing in February 2023, only proposals, some of which contradict each other and certainly not all of which will be adopted by the World Health Assembly (WHA), an analysis is warranted. So far, little public or legal academic discussion of these extensive amendments (and the parallel processes within the WHO of negotiating a new treaty on pandemic preparedness and response) has taken place. This is despite the fact that the outcomes of these processes have the potential to affect the livelihoods, lives, health and human rights of individuals around the world, inter alia because amendments proposed will, if adopted, give unique ‘emergency’ powers to the WHO and in particular its Director-General (DG), thereby entrenching the securitised approaches to managing infectious disease outbreaks embodied in the so-called Global Health Security (GHS) doctrine that has dominated the WHO-led global response to Covid-19 into international health law.

Listen, we all know the globalists are going for power grabs and they learned a lot from the last time they released the hounds of convid tyranny. They learned how far people can be pushed. They learned what triggers people. They learned better how to control them and worst of all, they made lists of the non-compliant. That’s me. And you. They will use force against us again - even if it doesn’t look like force.

And don’t forget, they shifted trillions around - from our coffers to theirs.

So read these documents, and learn and know your rights. Don’t just ‘accept’ anything. Ever. And for Christ’s sake, if anyone ever tries to tell you that equity can replace human dignity, tell them to define both words and then have a good think about it. (Hint: equity is code for green-lighting injecting everyone.)