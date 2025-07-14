Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ilija Prentovski's avatar
Ilija Prentovski
11h

They're pushing it again because we didn't hang them the first time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Jessica Rose and others
Kagsy's avatar
Kagsy
13h

Well said 👏👏👏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
31 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Rose
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture