The Green Hornet
19h

Neurodegenerario?

Neuroinflammation?

Color me shocked. 🙄

That LNP delivery system really gets into the central nervous system effectively.

Safe and effective. For chronic disease causation and depopulation for fun and profit.

GD
17h

Very good Jessica, thank you. It's exactly like a slow-moving Trojan Horse. Sleepy Joe also stated those who did not get the v=a=x would be sorry---a THREAT to the people.

To back your article Michael Nehls, MD, PhD, author of The Indoctrinated Brain, states:

The major driver of this brain-damaging neuroinflammation is the S1

subunit of the spike protein, which can enter the brain very efficiently

across the blood-brain barrier after being shed or cleaved at the furin

cleavage site.

For example, mice injected with the S1 subunit exhibited HIGHLY

STRESSED BEHAVIOR and elevated levels of proinflammatory mediators

such as TNF-α and IL-6, which are associated with CEREBRAL VASCULAR

DAMAGE.81

In addition, the S1 subunit was found to interact with the PRION

protein, causing it to fold abnormally and form toxic aggregates that can

cause CEREBRAL PRION DISEASE.82

The S1 subunit also binds to β-amyloid. This endogenous peptide is

released by the hippocampus as a monomer during memory formation

and helps prevent new memories from overwriting previous ones.

However, when these monomers [similar to the prion protein] aggregate

to form oligomers, neuronal synapses and thus HIPPOCAMPAL MEMORIES

ARE NOT PROTECTED, but DESTROYED. The OLIGOMERS, which are toxic

to nerve cells, are therefore SUSPECTED OF ACCERLERATING the

ALZHEIMER's process once it has begun.83 However, binding of the S1

subunit of SARS-CoV-2 to β-amyloid ALSO ACCELERATES VIRAL INFECTION

or VIRUS ENTRY into somatic cells, increasing the release of proinflammatory

messengers, which could also be a reason for hippocampal damage and

increased Alzheimer’s risk.84 While the interaction of spike protein with

aggregation-prone proteins such as prion protein or beta-amyloid in the

brain may lead to neurodegeneration, ANOTHER POSSIBLE NEUROTIXIC

mechanism is the cross-reaction of antispike protein antibodies with the

antigens of neuronal tissue. It is therefore not surprising that in addition to

DEMENTIA and other brain abnormalities after COVID-19, cases of rapidly

progressive DEMENTIA AND AUTOIMMUNE ENCEPHALITIS have already been

reported after spiking.85

