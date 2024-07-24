Share this postRebekah Barnett wrote a banger article jessicar.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherRebekah Barnett wrote a banger article We talk today at 10 am EST as part of Good Morning CHDJessica RoseJul 24, 202478Share this postRebekah Barnett wrote a banger article jessicar.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther20SharePlease read.Dystopian Down UnderAustralian drug regulator goes on record: Pfizer mRNA shots 'not contaminated' The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) denies that the Pfizer mRNA Covid vaccine is contaminated, as at least four independent labs around the world claim to have detected plasmid DNA contamination in vials of the mRNA Pfizer and Moderna shots, most well over regulatory limits…Read more8 hours ago · 14 likes · 2 comments · Rebekah BarnettPlacard to follow… Click on this photo to get to the linky doodle where you’ll find this upcoming episode.78Share this postRebekah Barnett wrote a banger article jessicar.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther20Share
Yes indeed, that article really is a banger. Great work Jessica and all involved.
If the TGA is being honest then why do they black out EVERY PAGE?
https://i.postimg.cc/9FF569px/Open-And-Transparent-Aussie.png