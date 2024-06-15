Share this postPodcast with Nova Scotia Free Speech Bulletin Podcastjessicar.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPodcast with Nova Scotia Free Speech Bulletin PodcastThanks Canadian brethren and to Tony LohnesJessica RoseJun 15, 202447Share this postPodcast with Nova Scotia Free Speech Bulletin Podcastjessicar.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther17SharePlease click on link! I read today in a Retraction Watch review that I was referred to as having received my education at “the University of Google”.47Share this postPodcast with Nova Scotia Free Speech Bulletin Podcastjessicar.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther17Share
I was in agreement with Jessica, early on in the pandemic, as I worked as a hospitalist / laborist . I worked unjabbed for several reasons, one was the lack of research, just like thalidomide. Anyway , shit hit the fan after the rollouts . Miscarriages, placental abruptions , severe hypertension, stillbirths and hemorrhage….. at a rate I’ve never seen in 30 plus years of practice. The powers that be have to know . Little old me sees something is wrong . Sooo why does the ACOG keep recommending this product to pregnant women unless there is nefarious intent. Thus I will call it a Bioweapon till proven otherwise. Now I see autoimmune issues and cancers and infertility, to name a few . I really believe it’s got short term and long term consequences, with various outcomes. Shut it down for humanity sake . We are not Guinea Pigs .
It's my understanding , based on my reading of some incredible people over the years of the virus debacle , is that The University of Substack could also be given some sort of high ratings.