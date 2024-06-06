There’s a new paper on the loose that supports what many of us have been stating as fact for years: tinnitus is caused by the COVID-19 shots. The paper was published in Frontiers in Pharmacology on May 22, 2024 and is entitled “COVID-19 vaccination-related tinnitus is associated with pre-vaccination metabolic disorders”. The paper demonstrates a causal link between tinnitus and the COVID-19 shots using a survey on 398 cases of COVID-19 injection-related tinnitus, and 699,839 COVID-19 injection-related reports in the VAERS from 2021.

They found 7 main things:

1) tinnitus report frequencies for Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen vaccines in VAERS are 47, 51 and 70 cases per million full vaccination; 2) the symptom onset was often rapid; 3) more women than men reported tinnitus and the sex difference increased with age; 4) for 2-dose vaccines, the frequency of tinnitus was higher following the first dose than the second dose; 5) for 2-dose vaccines, the chance of worsening tinnitus symptoms after second dose was approximately 50%; 6) tinnitus was correlated with other neurological and psychiatric symptoms; 7) pre-existing metabolic syndromes were correlated with the severity of the reported tinnitus.

I can confirm and corroborate almost every single one of these points using only VAERS data, and in science, reproduction is ESSENTIAL. It is staggering how many (percentage-wise) peer-reviewed studies cannot be replicated.

tinnitus report frequencies for Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen vaccines in VAERS are 47, 51 and 70 cases per million full vaccination. NB: these rates are for 2 doses.

The number of reports for Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen I pulled are 24, 28 and 73 per dose administered. As for “full injection”, or 2 doses, the rates are 47, 57, 73.

the symptom onset was often rapid

Indeed it was. 28% of all reports were filed immediately and 58% of all tinnitus reports were filed within 48 hours.

more women than men reported tinnitus and the sex difference increased with age

Indeed. 59% of the reports for tinnitus were filed for women and there the ratio of women to men reporting tinnitus to VAERS increases for women aged 50 years and over.

for 2-dose vaccines, the frequency of tinnitus was higher following the first dose than the second dose

Indeed. The number of reports of tinnitus was higher following the first dose: 6,415 reports were filed following dose 1 and 3,921 reports were filed following dose 2.

for 2-dose vaccines, the chance of worsening tinnitus symptoms after second dose was approximately 50%

This metric was determined using a survey of people from the Facebook social media platform. I cannot sufficiently corroborate this idea using VAERS data, but what I can do is seek query the word ‘worse’ in the SYMPTOM_TEXT column. This query within the Tinnitus dataframe yields 1,263 reports. Here are some examples of what people are saying using the word ‘worse’ in the Tinnitus/COVID shot context, and you’ll notice that there are reports of worsening tinnitus following second dose:

Tinnitus, worse in left ear. (ID: 917022) I have constant tinnitus since about a day after receiving the first dose to the Covid-19 vaccine. It got worse over the New Year's weekend. (ID: 917770) Within 4 hours of receiving second dose of MOderna Covid 19 vaccine, patient began experiencing tinnitus b/l. Since then , now 6 days later, symptoms have not changed, slightly worse in right ear. (ID: 970872) I do have tinnitus, and noticed that both injections made that worse. (ID: 973457) Within 4 hours of receiving second dose of MOderna Covid 19 vaccine, patient began experiencing tinnitus. (ID: 970872) Bilateral worsened tinnitus and aural fullness starting 2 days after vaccine, mildly for a few days after 1st dose of vaccine, then more intensely after second dose. (ID: 981756)

tinnitus was correlated with other neurological and psychiatric symptoms

Indeed. 99.8% of people who reported Tinnitus as an AE had a secondary neurologically-related AE. And conversely, 4.9% of people who reported a neurologically-related AE reported tinnitus as an AE. The top 10 types of AEs reported in SYMPTOM1 column for the Tinnitus dataframe are as follows:

Dizziness 680 Arthralgia 442 Chills 425 Headache 310 Deafness 307 Ear discomfort 299 Asthenia 264 Fatigue 198 Anxiety 194 Deafness unilateral 158

Figure 1: Table 7 from https://doi.org/10.3389/fphar.2024.1374320

pre-existing metabolic syndromes were correlated with the severity of the reported tinnitus

This last point would be very difficult to make using VAERS data, so I won’t try.

What at weird way to end this article, eh?

Enjoy the day!