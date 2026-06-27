Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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Gypseafarer
10h

Bravo Jessica Bravo Jessica! Good piece ❤️

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sarah
10h

Jesus gave His life for me, so I gave my life to Him. He owns me: body, mind and soul. I love that I get to talk to Him silently and nobody else hears our loving conversation. This is the most profound and eternal form of ownership. All the other idiots in the world might aspire to own us, but there's no comparison. This brings me some peace in this crazy world.

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